Lingenfelter Camaro ZL1 Screams on the Dyno to the Tune of 770 RWHP

Introduced for the 2017 model year with either a rev-matching stick shift or a 10-speed automatic developed by Ford, the Camaro ZL1 features Multimatic spool-valve shocks just like the previous-gen Camaro Z/28. The beating heart of this muscled-up machine is the LT4 engine, a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that cranks out 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm).

