Lingenfelter Camaro ZL1 Screams on the Dyno to the Tune of 770 RWHP

Introduced for the 2017 model year with either a rev-matching stick shift or a 10-speed automatic developed by Ford, the Camaro ZL1 features Multimatic spool-valve shocks just like the previous-gen Camaro Z/28. The beating heart of this muscled-up machine is the LT4 engine, a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that cranks out 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm).
Badly outperformed by the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the most performance-oriented Camaro entitled to wear a license plate definitely needs a tune to keep up with its main adversaries. Lingenfelter is much obliged to modify the small block from wild to insane by way of 720-, 800-, 900-, and 1,000-hp packages.
Pictured on the chassis dyno in Red Hot paintwork over a black interior with red accent stitching, the car is tuned with the mid-range package. First things first, Lingenfelter CNC ported and polished the cylinder heads. Next up, the intake and exhaust valves were replaced with titanium and sodium-filled units. Following a three-angle valve job and valve-seat blending, the LT4 received dual valve springs, titanium retainers, and 10-degree locks.
The goodies list doesn’t end here, though. Lingenfelter Performance Engineering further notes a GT31 hydraulic roller camshaft, a big-bore direct injection fuel pump, a ported and polished throttle body with a 103-millimeter diameter opening, American Racing Headers exhaust headers, and high-flow cats, as well as spark plug wire and thermal protectors. As for the pièce de resistance, that would be the Magnuson Magnum TVS2650 supercharger kit as opposed to the bone-stock Eaton R1740 TVS blower.
An ECU reflash later, the engine is much obliged to lay down 770 horsepower and 700 pound-feet (949 Nm) of torque on the dyno. Every build includes chrome fender tags with the go-faster company’s logo and a stainless-steel engine bay plaque with the car’s VIN and output numbers.
Unfortunately for prospective customers, there’s no price tag listed for the 900-horsepower package on the Lingenfelter website. The 800-horsepower package, for reference, currently retails at a rather prohibitive $20,495.
