Lingenfelter 660-HP Package Makes You Want a 5th Generation Chevy Camaro Z/28

The powerful Z/28 variant returned in 2013 for the fifth generation Chevy Camaro with a high-performance 7.0-liter LS7 V8 engine borrowed from the C6 Corvette Z06. The 505 horsepower should’ve been enough for most people, but the Michigan-based tuner Lingenfelter Performance Engineering begged to differ.
The fifth-generation Camaro Z/28 is certainly one of the most capable sports cars GM has produced in the modern era. With a Tremec six-speed manual transmission complimenting the LS7 engine and the standard carbon-ceramic brakes, you can bet this is no slouch on the race track. And yet, there are always people who want more from a sports car, and more power is the most obvious thing.
This is where Lingenfelter enters the stage, with a package that boosts the power of the Z/28 to 660 horsepower. Unlike other tuners that achieve a sizeable power increase by using forced induction, Lingenfelter took the hard way of tuning the engine while keeping it naturally aspirated. This involves a lot of work, as you can imagine, and the shop estimates everything will take between four and six weeks to complete.
If you are asking why this long, remember everything is done without a turbo. The LS7 V8 is completely removed from the vehicle and stripped apart. Lingenfelter installs new CNC ported cylinder heads, aftermarket valve springs, new retainers and locks, a COMP Cams camshaft, a ported intake manifold, a ported/polished throttle body, and higher-capacity fuel injectors. The shop also performs a multi-angle valve job and resurfacing which raises the compression ratio to 11.5:1.
The final step is installing American Racing long tube headers with high-flow cats. Not only because of this but also the other upgrades installed, the 660-horsepower Chevy Camaro Z/28 will not be legal in the state of California. Lingenfelter also warns that the package has a more aggressive idle and the everyday drivability might be reduced compared to the stock engine. The best thing about this package is its price though: at $13,495 this is a real steal.
