Lincoln to Present All-Electric Concept Car on April 20

11 Apr 2022, 16:20 UTC ·
We know that Lincoln has been working on an electric car for quite a while. On July 30, 2021, we published an article showing spy pictures of a Lincoln mule that looked like the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The luxury division has now revealed it will present an electric concept car on April 20, but it made us wonder about what it could be.
The few images the video teaser allowed us to check revealed it will use LiDAR. It also seems to be much higher than the Mach-E or any other SUV. The impressive ground clearance suggests a bigger vehicle, such as a pickup truck.

In the past, Lincoln already tried to sell its own version of the F-150: the ill-fated Blackwood. It did not live for long. However, Rivian’s success with the R1T and Ford's perspectives with the F-150 Lightning shows Lincoln may have a shot at this market segment with electrification.

We compared the teaser Lincoln released last year for its electric SUV, and the Lincoln logo is different. In the image presented in 2021r, the illuminated parts corresponded to its lines. Now, the luxury division decided to light the four quadrants inside the logo, suggesting the lines in dark, as if Lincoln simply inverted the previous idea.

That’s not the only clue for us to suspect this is a different vehicle. The previous teaser had a lightbar going from the upper quadrants of the logo until the base of the headlights, working like a DRL. The new concept does not seem to have that. If you overlap the new teaser with the old one, the lighted logo looks bigger and lower.

Lincoln also made it clear that it will only present a concept vehicle, not one slated for production. That said, we may have Lincoln’s version of the Mach-E put for sale sometime this year, and the concept may refer to something entirely new. It may also be the case that the luxury division just updated the old idea and will now present it as a concept before the production version is ready for debut, which is probably more likely.

What bugs us is the ground clearance and a front end that looks much larger than what an electric SUV would present. Whatever it is, Lincoln said that reimagines sanctuary, meaning it wants to offer a moving retreat for luxury and comfort. One thing is for sure: the electric Lincoln will be the quietest vehicle the brand ever sold, whatever it is.

