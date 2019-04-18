Lincoln MKZ Could Be Replaced With All-New Zephyr RWD Sedan

Fresh from revealing the Corsair in New York as the replacement for the MKC, the Lincoln Motor Company could replace the MKZ with the Zephyr in 2021. As opposed to the current generation and the Continental, the CD6 vehicle architecture would allow rear- and all-wheel drive.

If Lincoln were to use the Car & Driver found a trademark of the Zephyr from 2016, filed anew instead of being renewed from earlier trademarks. The last time Lincoln used this name was in 2005, then switched to MKZ two years later. According to the motoring publication, “Lincoln may show a concept version of the Zephyr at some point in 2020.”As you’re well aware, there’s no solid proof the Zephyr will come back. As a matter of fact, the Black Label has been discontinued for the 2019 model year and the MKZ is one of the two “ value destroyers ” in the lineup. The other one is the slow-selling Continental.On the other hand, let’s wishful think for a moment. The MKC turned into the Corsair, the MKX into the Nautilus, and the Aviator serves as a replacement for the MKT. These changes in the lineup make the MKZ stick out like a sore thumb with its name, but at the same time, remember that Ford is cutting back on passenger cars to focus on crossovers, SUVs, and trucks.It makes sense to change the name of the MKZ to Zephyr, let alone make a crossover out of it. On the other hand, the S650 generation of the Mustang will transition to the CD6. This means that Ford still believes in passenger cars, paving the way for the Zephyr in 2021.In the case of the Explorer and Aviator, the CD6 has proven itself with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The Explorer ST develops 400 horsepower from the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6, which tops at 143 miles per hour thanks to the 10R80 automatic transmission and IntelligentwithIf Lincoln were to use the CD6 for the Zephyr, then we wouldn’t be surprised if the Fusion would go rear- and all-wheel drive in the nearest of futures as well. For the time being, Ford plans to kill off the mid-size sedan in the United States of America.