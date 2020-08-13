Lincoln Keeps North Americans Calm, Provides Balance Both On- and Off-Road

In this day and age, with an entire global health / economic crisis looming over our heads we could all use some more relaxation. Lincoln thinks the same and decided to partner with Calm, a leading mental fitness application, to offer a little more peace of mind to its clients. The collaboration also bears the #NationalRelaxationDay mark and is being launched just prior to the annual August 15th event.
The U.S. luxury carmaker is equipping its clients in North America with a one-year premium subscription to the Calm app via its own smartphone application, Lincoln Way.
The company believes that daily life has become a massively stressful event and wants to provide its customers with a little bit of peace and balance – no matter if they are at home, on the daily commute or even enjoying a well-deserved summer vacation.
Calm and Lincoln’s partnership announcement coming just ahead of National Relaxation Day (an event proposed by a thoughtful nine-year-old from Lincoln’s own Michigan back yard back in 1985) is supported by statistical evidence.
According to the automaker, studies have found that meditation and mindfulness have become major parts of self-consciousness in recent years. People are now more open than ever to new ways of coping with stressful situations or even the routine of daily demands.
“The sense of sanctuary and wellbeing are core to the Lincoln brand and everything that we do for our clients,” said Michael Sprague, North America’s Lincoln director. “This collaboration, a first of its kind in automotive, is another way for us to offer something personal to our clients – a sense of calm, balance and rejuvenation so they can focus on what matters most.”
Lincoln did not jump into this partnership before testing the waters in advance – they set up a pilot program in 2019 in several cities and the results after the test was overcame out overwhelmingly positive. As such, 97% of responses in a 1,500-consumer survey declared the joint Lincoln / Calm mindfulness experience had a positive impact.
Some might even want to know what Lincoln’s brand ambassador Matthew McConaughey has to say on the matter (video embedded below), especially since his conversation was carried out with an expert on the subject, among others: Nkechi Deanna Njaka, a neuroscientist and mindfulness guide. We certainly came out of this “guided meditation and virtual conversation” a little more relaxed...
