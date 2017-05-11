Lincoln Continental vs. Volvo S90 Comparison Is About Premium Sedan Alternatives

A comparison between a Volvo and a Lincoln was impossible a few years ago because these two brands produced radically different cars.





There are, however, a few interesting parallels we found while researching this article. For example, Volvo's old P2 platform, which underpinned nearly every big car they made from about 1998 (S80, XC70, XC90) later evolved into the Ford D3 platform.The MKS sedan was based on the D385 architecture, the biggest version of the D3, right up until 2016. That's the year when the Continental replaced it. Pretty cool, right?Even though these flagship sedans don't have anything in common, they somehow ended up with similar designs that include simple lines, grilles shaped like the new Samsung phone and jewel-like headlights.The whole point of this comparison review is to show what you can buy if you don't want your luxury four-door to be German... or a Cadillac.So, what are they giving you for the money? Well, both use forced induction engines and are rich in cool features. Both are pretty big, having been designed with Chinese and American buyers in mind, but the Continental is about six inches longer.However, the Volvo has been a little shy with the power. The 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 used by Lincoln packs 400 horsepower , compared to the 316 hp of the supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter in the Volvo.But the S90 more than makes up for the power deficit with high fuel economy. AutoGuide says it should return 22 mpg around town compared to the 16 mpg of the Lincoln. And because the Volvo is nearly 500 lbs lighter, it feels sufficiently nimble, even though it doesn't sound as good.Oddly, the Continental doesn't have enough headroom in the back. But there's a sense that you're buying something unique with the electric door handles, soft-close doors and infinite adjustment of the driving position. So picking a winner comes down to choice