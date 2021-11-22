Limited “STC” Carbon Side Skirts for C8 Corvette Are Ultra Exclusive yet Cheap

Apparently, Racing Sports Concepts has been focusing on “technology-driven design” for exotics since 2007. But we feel the Columbus, Ohio-based tuning company has also become a darling of the C8 Corvette enthusiast world.
After all, among various BMW, Lamborghini, Porsche, and Aston Martin models, they are expressly and regularly coming up with new carbon fiber parts for the mid-engine eighth-generation Chevy. And that’s only for the Stingray. We can only imagine the bits and pieces galore that are being prepared for the upcoming 2023 Corvette Z06.
Anyway, before that happens, Racing Sports Concepts has another interesting introduction for the “base” version of the highly successful “America’s sports car.” Frankly, navigating among the various C8 Corvette carbon fiber parts and aerodynamic kits isn’t always easy. The company does have a rather massive roster of cool stuff to choose from, but this time around, it wasn’t that hard to single out their latest release.
After all, it’s not every day RSC creates something as exclusive as their new “STC” (Street Track Corvette) carbon fiber side skirts. These are made from “100% pre-impregnated carbon fiber and double-bonded for added strength,” giving poise and elegance to any C8 Stingray when seen from the side. Better yet, only 50 owners (worldwide) will ever get the chance to grace their beloved Chevy with this new product.
Given the exclusivity of this limited-edition aero setup, one would assume these carbon fiber “STC” side skirts might also cost an arm and a leg. Well, it turns out that RSC has decided to keep them almost as affordable as their “run-of-the-mill” RSC carbon fiber side skirts. As such, instead of $2,495, one will have to pay $2,945 to get one of the 50 “STC” kits available.
Better yet, these are already on pre-order and have been earmarked to arrive this coming January. That way, owners of the C8 Stingray will have a few additional months of bragging rights before Racing Sports Concepts and other aftermarket outlets start churning out a wide array of cool bits and pieces for the 2023 Corvette Z06 as well.
