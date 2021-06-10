Limited $1,998 TeraLaunch Wheel Set Is the Proper Way to Spruce Up a C8 Corvette

Chevrolet’s ultra-successful C8 Corvette Stingray has proved on so many occasions it’s one of the greatest automotive canvases for owners to create their dream car. But it seems that just about everyone is working on a trial-and-error basis, with decidedly cool or astonishingly bad results.
While Torch Red was the most popular color choice for owners of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 (2021MY numbers aren’t out just yet), we feel that one of the best possible factory incarnations for the svelte lines comes in the form of a Rapid Blue example. Chevy probably agrees since it also treated the Camaro SS and Silverado 1500 RST Daytona 500 pace cars to the same paint job.
Now Aerolarri has chosen the Rapid Blue C8 Corvette Convertible as the perfect backdrop for introducing their new true forged wheel design (a patent-pending “structure staggered” design) called the TeraLaunch. These easily provide an exotic look for “America’s sports car,” and we’re also impressed with the aggressive price point for what is essentially a limited-edition forged design.
We have been waiting for quite a long time for the forged wheels to become slightly more affordable, and the new Aerolarri TeraLaunch model seems to break the $2K MSRP threshold finally. Bear in mind that one has to pay $1,988 for a complete set of four rims, as the quotation is not for each piece.
Interestingly, they also function as a collector’s item because the company has decided that all available styles will be strictly limited to 299 numbered sets. Each of them will have the center cap engraved with the edition number, and the only bad news is the customer won’t be able to choose a favorite mathematical combination.
By the way, just in case one needs to have confirmation that it’s easy to slide into bad taste territory with these custom wheels, we also have a different take on the Rapid Blue C8 Corvette embedded below. This time around, it’s a unit customized with matching Forgiatos by Roadstarr Motorsports, the same outlet that handled Trippie Redd’s quirky C8.
