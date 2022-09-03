Limited Edition Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Unveiled

Back in 2020, Made in Italy ambassadors Ducati and Lamborghini teamed up to create the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini bike, inspired by the Lamborghini Sián. Powered by the 1262 cc Ducati Testastretta DVT putting out 162 hp (164 PS) at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm (95 lb-ft) at 7,500 rpm, that bike weighs only 220 kg (485 lbs) with no pilot on.

