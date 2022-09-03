Limited Edition Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Unveiled

Back in 2020, Made in Italy ambassadors Ducati and Lamborghini teamed up to create the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini bike, inspired by the Lamborghini Sián. Powered by the 1262 cc Ducati Testastretta DVT putting out 162 hp (164 PS) at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm (95 lb-ft) at 7,500 rpm, that bike weighs only 220 kg (485 lbs) with no pilot on.
But that was 2 years ago, and now the two brands are back at it again. The result of their second collaborative project comes in the form of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini.
With the same limited number of units as the Diavel 1260, 630 to be exact, the latest Ducati motorcycle is inspired by the Lamborghini Huracán STO and was unveiled at the San Marino Grand Prix, at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Both the Diavel 1260 and the Streetfighter V4 feature the number 63, taken from 1963, the year when the Lamborghini brand was founded. Multiply it by 10, and you get the 630 limited number of units for both of these motorcycles. Another similarity is that both bikes “borrowed” the color themes from the cars they were inspired by.
The Streetfighter V4 is powered by an 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine putting out 208 HP (211 PS) and 123 Nm (91 lb-ft) of torque at 9500 rpm. The bike is painted similarly to the Huracán STO, using “Verde Citrea” (green) as the main color and “Arancio Dac” (a reddish orange) for the accents.
It integrates elements from the Lamborghini DNA (such as the front fender design, which is inspired by the air ducts integrated in the Huracán STO’s “cofango”).
Each unit is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. Besides the 630 units of Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, 63 Lamborghini customers will be able to uniquely customize their Streetfighter V4 through Ducati’s Speciale Clienti program.
“The most stunning Ducati Streetfighter V4 produced is a motorcycle that perfectly embodies the values of style, sportiness, and exclusivity shared by Ducati and Lamborghini. […] The result is a combination of technology, performance and beauty to deeply inspire enthusiasts from the very first look.”
With the same limited number of units as the Diavel 1260, 630 to be exact, the latest Ducati motorcycle is inspired by the Lamborghini Huracán STO and was unveiled at the San Marino Grand Prix, at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Both the Diavel 1260 and the Streetfighter V4 feature the number 63, taken from 1963, the year when the Lamborghini brand was founded. Multiply it by 10, and you get the 630 limited number of units for both of these motorcycles. Another similarity is that both bikes “borrowed” the color themes from the cars they were inspired by.
The Streetfighter V4 is powered by an 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine putting out 208 HP (211 PS) and 123 Nm (91 lb-ft) of torque at 9500 rpm. The bike is painted similarly to the Huracán STO, using “Verde Citrea” (green) as the main color and “Arancio Dac” (a reddish orange) for the accents.
It integrates elements from the Lamborghini DNA (such as the front fender design, which is inspired by the air ducts integrated in the Huracán STO’s “cofango”).
Each unit is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. Besides the 630 units of Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, 63 Lamborghini customers will be able to uniquely customize their Streetfighter V4 through Ducati’s Speciale Clienti program.
“The most stunning Ducati Streetfighter V4 produced is a motorcycle that perfectly embodies the values of style, sportiness, and exclusivity shared by Ducati and Lamborghini. […] The result is a combination of technology, performance and beauty to deeply inspire enthusiasts from the very first look.”