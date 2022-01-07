Lil Yachty’s Review of the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 Is the Funniest You’ll See Today

Celebrities are known to flaunt their vehicles left and right, but they rarely take the time to actually talk about their cars in detail. Not Lil Yachty, who just gave us the funniest review of the Mercedes-Maybach S 580.
It all started with Polo G, so let’s talk about that first. The rapper just turned 23 years old and his gift to himself seems to have been a Mercedes-Maybach S 580. In one of the videos he shared on his social media, he gave us a small tour of the backseat of the luxurious vehicle, and what we can find there.
Lil Yachty saw the post and decided to “take it from here,” as he shared on his Instagram account and started “reviewing Maybachs,” with his own Mercedes-Maybach S 580.
At the beginning of the video, which is a little over one minute, Lil Yachty says, in a message to Polo G: “I'll take it from here, brother.” As he moves closer to the limousine, he points out the “state-of-the-art handles” before hopping in the backseat. He then invites us to “come inside to take a look at the state-of-the-art lighting,” he says, as he sits on the caramel-colored leather seats.
The rapper also talks about the “worldwide renowned speakers all around,” as Mercedes installed the Burmester 3D Surround Sound System in the luxury sedan before he jokingly asks us to "pay close attention to this trimming," as he shows the outlines on the back of the driver's seat.
He then turns around, inviting the cameraman to come closer and, as he, once again, points out the "fine trimming details," you can see the refrigerator to keep everything "cool and cozy."
After that, he shows the sliding tray handle in the center console, which he says that "now you see it, now you don't." He adds that, when you slide it back, you can put your drink in there and keep it warm or cold. Utmost luxury, really.
This should be the trend we never knew we needed, and every celebrity should do this from now on. Make it a thing.
