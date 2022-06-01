Lightyear One In Production Guise Will Have Its World Premiere on June 9

The Lightyear One is a vehicle that deserved close attention in the last few months. The remarkable range of 710 kilometers with a 60-kWh battery pack was as incredible as its eye-watering price of €150,000 ($159,630 at the current exchange rate). Those more impressed by the former than scared of the latter can now rejoice: the world premiere of the production version of the solar car will happen on June 9.
If you think this was all that was left to learn about this car, we have good news: Lightyear managed to improve its efficiency even more. Instead of 710 km, it would be able to run 725 km (450 mi) under the WLTP cycle. Unless the Dutch carmaker decides to increase the battery pack, that means it can achieve 12.1 km/kWh (7.5 mi/kWh) instead of the 11.8 km/kWh (7.3 mi/kWh) that the prototype delivered at the Aldenhoven Testing Center in Germany.
Although the company promised to release more information only at the premiere, the Lightyear One page already discloses some crucial information about it. The car will be 5.06 meters (199.2 inches) long, 1.90 m (74.8 in) wide, and 1.43 m (56.3 in) tall. The wheelbase was not disclosed. However, the short front overhang and the not-so-long rear overhang suggest it is generous.
These dimensions were planned to give it an aerodynamic profile while allowing it to carry five adults and 780 liters (27.6 cubic feet) of luggage. If the driver has only one passenger to transport and a lot of cargo, they can fold the rear seats and expand that to 1,701 l (60 ft³).
The Lightyear One has in-wheel motors, one on each wheel. The carmaker states they are independently controlled and present advanced torque vectoring. There is no information on which suspension the vehicle uses nor how it brakes. Regenerative braking must be crucial in a car that targets high efficiency.
One of the critical aspects of Lightyear One relates to its solar cells. According to the company, these photovoltaic panels can give it 12 km (7.5 mi) of range when exposed to one hour of sunlight. Considering most places worldwide get around 4 hours of sun exposure every day, the solar electric sedan could probably retrieve an average of 48 km (29.8 mi) of range if its owners remember not to park it indoors.
Lightyear also mentioned the ranges the EV can recover in one hour of charging at some speeds. If you get 3.7 kW at 230V (at home), the One recovers 35 km (21.8 mi) of range. At 22 kW (public chargers), the EV gets 209 km (129.9 mi) back in 60 minutes. Finally, 60-kW chargers put enough juice in its battery pack for the solar EV to run 570 km (354 mi). The company did not say if 60 kW is the maximum charging speed it offers. We’ll ask Lightyear about that on June 9.
