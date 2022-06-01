Lightyear One In Production Guise Will Have Its World Premiere on June 9

The Lightyear One is a vehicle that deserved close attention in the last few months. The remarkable range of 710 kilometers with a 60-kWh battery pack was as incredible as its eye-watering price of €150,000 ($159,630 at the current exchange rate). Those more impressed by the former than scared of the latter can now rejoice: the world premiere of the production version of the solar car will happen on June 9.

40 photos