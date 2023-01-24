Lightyear Announces the 0 is Dead – Long Live the Lightyear 2?

One of the main assets any company can have is trust. When it says that it will do something, those who believe it are the ones who help it achieve its goals. Lightyear promised it would manufacture the Lightyear 0. It said the car would help it earn money to fund the development of the Lightyear 2. which looked like a master plan to reach mass production. On January 23, things changed: the Lightyear 0 is no more.

13 photos