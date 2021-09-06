Lightweight Stripped-Out Subaru Impreza WRX STI Drag Races Audi RS3 in Old- vs New-School

Are you ready to feel a bit old yourself? Those of us who grew up with the Evo Vs STI rivalry still have it fresh in our memory, but the cars involved are actually well past their prime.
This Subaru Impreza WRX STI is roughly fifteen years old, which is probably one of the worst ages for a car: it's not old enough to be a classic, but it is old enough to be pretty irrelevant in terms of performance. Turbos and dual-clutch transmissions have evolved massively over the past decade, and both have a huge impact on how quickly a car will build up speed.
Another thing with an important say on how quickly a car accelerates is its power output, but the Scooby isn't doing too badly there. The 2.5-liter EJ engine puts out 465 hp thanks to a series of mods, and it's safe to say that's not at all a stressed unit.
However, it's not so much the power output that's impressive about this particular Impreza STI, but something a lot more boring than that: its weight. For starters, the Japanese sedan is completely stripped out, but it also has carbon fiber parts (roof, hood, and trunk floor) as well as PMMA windows. The owner may not have gone all-in on power, but he sure did when it came to reducing the vehicle's weight. The result is a car that tips the scales at just about 2,425 lbs/1,100 kg (estimated) for a power-to-weight ratio of 422 hp/ton.
Funnily enough, its opponent for the day should have been a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo, but the owner of that car couldn't show up due to some technical difficulties, leaving room for speculation that he chickened out. Stepping in for the Evo is an Audi RS3 with a stage 1 engine and gearbox tune, giving it 480 hp and, probably even more importantly, blistering shifts - at least compared to the STI's manual.
Apart from pitting the STI against a fictional modern Subaru equivalent, this match-up is actually quite relevant since both cars have a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine (even if one is a four-cylinder and the other five-) and all-wheel-drive. However, don't kid yourself into thinking this is going to be anywhere close because it won't be.
It all starts with the 0-60 mph timed sprint, and the difference of over one second (4.21 for the STI, 3.19 for the RS3) says everything about what we should expect for the standing quarter drag race. Indeed, the gap is so wide you could pass a 747 through it, a fact reflected in the times as well: 12.82 seconds for the Subaru, 11.51 seconds for the Audi.
It's actually in the rolling race where the Japanese sedan puts in a valiant effort, staying in front for most of the time before finally succumbing to Audi's superior acceleration. Sure, it took full advantage of the fact it gave the start as well as the RS3 driver's decision to go for automatic gear shifting (that's probably what made the Audi fall behind early on) but at the end of the day, it was all for a good cause: making the race a lot more interesting.
