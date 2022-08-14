Lightly Used 2018 Koenigsegg Agera RSN Looking for Fabulously Wealthy New Owner

Koenigsegg is a supercar brand perpetually on the outside, looking in on the established aristocracy. One can only assume long celebrated German and Italian supercar makers get pretty salty when a scrappy Swedish company builds something that does their job seemingly better than they can.
But hey, life is rarely fair. But in a world of haves and have-nots, the 2018 2018 Koenigsegg Agera RSN has the goods that few other hypercars can offer. The Agera was a watershed model for Koenigsegg. The successor to the fire-breathing CCX and CCXR, the Agera was built with two goals in mind. These were A, to be the finest hypercar ever constructed, and B, beat the Bugatti Veyron.
Well, it more or less succeeded at both objectives. Reaching a straight line one-way top speed of 458 km/h (285 mph) and a combined two-way speed of 447 km/h (278 mph) in 2017. Granted, this would go on to be bested by the Veyron's successor, the Chiron. But for a brief period, the Agera was the fastest car in the world.
As for the Agera RSN, think of it like a normal version of the Agera RS with extra liberal helpings of special sauce limited to 25 units for the entire planet. With added goodies like a removable hard top, limited edition deep blue paint with black striping, and a fully revamped aerodynamics package, the Agera RSN was as good of a car as ever did come out of Sweden in the year 2018.
With 7500 miles (12070 km) on the odometer, it's clear the last owner wasn't an all-show, no-go garage princess. Whoever they were, they loved to drive the snot out of this 1,160 horsepower, five-liter turbo V8 monster. With most supercars, this mileage would throw a monkey wrench into the pricing. But one can only assume a car as special as this one is more protected from depreciation than the average Ferrari.
At an asking price of £3,600,000 ($4,371,027), this is a car for an aristocrat who'd rather drive themselves around in a cloud of tire smoke than be driven around in a Rolls-Royce or Maybach at slightly under the speed limit.
