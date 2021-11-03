Lightly Tuned, Lifted Suburban 2500 Too Nice to Destroy on Overlanding Trip

5 Tuning Session 101: Let’s Talk About Some Wheels and Suspension

Tuning month here at AE continues to go strong as we pay tribute to the best and brightest of the tuned, the built, the modified, and the customized performance vehicle. But the 2001 Chevrevrolet Suburban 2500 we have picked out for you blurs the lie between tuned and honed. It also happens to be one sale via the auction website by Youtube Automotive savant Doug DeMuro 21 photos



Some auction listings may gove a small cliff notes version of the highlights of the car on sale, but Cars and Bids has the benefit of nearly every listing coming with a blurb from one of the most trusted and respected names in modern automotive journalism.



"The GMT800-generation Suburban is instantly recognizable for anyone who grew up in the late '90s and early '00s, as these were ubiquitous – but not quite like this, as this particular model is quite special. For one thing, this Suburban is a heavy-duty 2500 model, which is exceptionally rare compared to the standard light-duty version," the world-famous auto blogger explained. "It also boasts a MASSIVE 8.1-liter V8 engine, which was new for the 2001 model year. This one also touts some nice modifications to improve its performance, capabilities, and look – and it comes with a 4-wheel drive and a Carfax report showing warm-climate Southwestern ownership since new".



Under the hood of this beast is not just any old ratty diesel or 350 small block engine, but instead, a gargantuan 8.1-liter



Trucks and SUVs from this era are especially lusted after these days. There's just nothing quite like the feeling of an old-fashioned mechanical torque monster when you compare them to the plug-in hybrid crossover SUVs you see buzzing around today. It's a demand that sees the highest bid for the vehicle so fat reach



