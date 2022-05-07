Light, Versatile Coyote 4WD Takes Physically Disabled Riders on Wild, Off-Road Adventures

People with physical disabilities shouldn’t miss out on all the outdoor fun and activities. The Outrider Coyote off-road machine is the latest product released by the North Carolina-based vehicle manufacturer and it was designed to deliver the most memorable off-road adventures to both physically impaired and able-bodied riders.
Claiming to be the lightest 4WD in the world, Outrider’s Coyote also packs the “highest possible degree of off-road capability”, while also being compact enough to fit in most mid-size SUVs. You can use it for a plethora of outdoor activities, from fishing, hunting, and traversing challenging terrain to simply exploring nature in a fun, convenient way.
The Coyote is fully electric and made in Fletcher, North Carolina. It is built on a proprietary aluminum monocoque chassis. It has a 7” (17.7 cm) ground clearance and a 16.5” (41.9 cm) seat height. It features independent, long-travel front and rear air-shock suspension and you can get it with either a 3,000W mid-drive system or a 5,000W hub motor 4WD system, depending on what you plan on using it for. The former is more suitable for heavier riders and sports applications while the latter is great for more quiet activities such as hunting. Depending on the configuration you opt for, the vehicle can reach between 20 and 28 mph (32 to 45 kph).
In its standard configuration, this powerful machine is powered by a 1,512Wh lithium-ion battery that offers ranges between 20 and 35 miles (32 and 56 miles) on a charge. There’s also the option to get three more battery packs to total more than 6,000 Wh, which guarantees ranges between 80 and 140 miles (128 and 225 km) per charge. Outrider’s built-in 1,000W charger adds one mile (1.6 km) of range per two minutes of charging.
Also designed for off-grid use, the Coyote also comes with solar-charging capabilities. There are other available accessories as well, such as a cargo rack, a high-visibility LED light pole and others.
The Outrider Coyote starts at $13,985, but it can cost more than $20K if you opt for extra batteries and the 4WD version.
