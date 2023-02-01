Light Personal Aircraft Ryse Recon Is Like a Flying ATV: Easy to Operate, Versatile

The dream of a flying car is still very much present, if all the startups focusing on eVTOLs (electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft) are any indication. Ryse Recon wants to be that promised “flying car” of tomorrow, but delivered today.
Make that “this year:” the Ryse Recon is eyeing a delivery timeline for later this year and, as of mid-January, is taking pre-orders from potential customers. We can all agree that eVTOLs are not flying cars, at least not in the sense imagined by the phrase, but they’re probably the second-best thing.
Designed more like oversize drones with capacity for one or two passengers, eVTOLs are at the crossroads between development and mass production, and will cross into the latter only once all legislative hurdles are cleared. Or “if” they’re cleared, to be more precise.
Ryse Aerotech is a relatively new startup on this already-crowded segment of the market, but it’s already clocked several impressive achievements, not in the least being a successful appearance at the 2023 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The Ryse Recon eVTOL was on site for display purposes, and was also taken out for test flights to prove that the technology works as it’s intended to.
Shortly after the appearance, Ryse Aerotech opened up the reservations books for the aircraft, planning to offer the first units to clients in agriculture and sports. The Ryse Recon is described as an ATV that flies, in that it’s both highly versatile and customizable, and easy to operate. The latter is due to the fact that it’s lightweight, flies under a certain speed, and has plenty of redundancy and safety features, which means it can be operated by anyone of driving age, without the need for a pilot’s license.
Put it differently, the Ryse Recon falls in FAA’s ultralight category, so it can be flown by anyone with minimal training, which, in turn, makes it suitable for a large variety of activities, in different fields.
For the time being, the Ryse Recon is, like the majority of other eVTOLs, a proposed toy for the rich – and that doesn’t diminish its potential applicability in all the fields mentioned above. Specs listed on the official website mention that it can fly as high as 10,000 feet (3,048 meters), but that it will go no higher than 125 feet (38.1 meters) on the regular, given its limited range. Top speed is restricted at 63 mph (101 kph), while the estimated range is estimated at 25 miles (40 km), at a cruising speed of 35 knots (40.2 mph / 64.8 kph).
Build with an aluminum open frame, the aircraft offers seating for just one person in a carbon fiber, kevlar breakaway safety seat: the aircraft weighs 286 lbs (129.7 kg), while the operator must not be heavier than 250 lbs (113.3 kg). It relies on six motors and propellers operated independently (for redundancy), coupled to removable batteries. The patent-pending system of batteries aims to compensate for the restrictive range, cutting short charging times to only the few minutes needed to swap the batteries for fresh ones.
Operation is done by means of computer assistance and a pair of joysticks, and is guaranteed to be a smooth and easy one even in winds as strong as 22 knots (24.3 mph / 40.7 kph). Safety features integrate GNSS/GPS and AHRS with degradation redundancy. For landing on land, the Ryse Recon relies on six fixed legs, with six outrigger floats for landing on water. Fixed wings will be added at a later point, to enhance range and usefulness of the aircraft.
Ryse Aerotech plans to build 100 units this year at its production facility in Ohio, with the goal of ramping up production to 1,000 units for 2024. CEO Mick Kovitz recently told the media that the reservation system is a way to gauge interest in the aircraft, and ensure a position in line to anyone interested in it, while keeping them in the loop with all the developments. So far, despite the amount of details shared, there’s no mention of pricing, or as much as a close estimate.
Ryse Recon will be on display at various shows in the U.S. in the summer of 2023.
