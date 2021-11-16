New RZR Turbo R From Polaris Raises Bar for Turbocharged Side-by-Side Industry

Light as a Feather and Solid as a Bull, This Claims to Be the Most Compact Bike Rack Ever

Five years were necessary for this bicycle rack to reach this design, which is now finally patented. The LightBull weighs 18 lb (8 kg) and claims to also be half the size of an average bike rack, measuring 24 x 15 x 11 in (60 x 38 x 27.9 cm) when folded. It can hold up to 150 lbs (68 kg) and it can easily fit in your trunk.Aside from being both solid and light, the LightBull is easy to install and versatile, being able to handle pretty much any type of bike, including carbon fiber ones, road bikes, mountain bikes, fat tire bikes, and more.All you have to do when you want to use it is unfold it, place it on your car’s hitch, and you’re good to go. You don’t need any tools to install the bike rack , as you get everything required in the package. First, you need to slide the rack into the hitch and use the provided key to secure and lock the hitch.Next, you place the bicycle on the rack, and, once again, use the key to lock and secure it. There are also two straps included to further secure the two-wheeler. You can use one between the front wheel and the bike’s frame, and the other one between the frame and the rack The bike rack comes with an adjustable angle. You can use the LightBull to transport two bicycles at once.Right now, the LightBull is seeking funding on Indiegogo . You can currently buy one for $500, but this is a “launch day special” price so you might want to hurry. The estimated shipping date is March 2022.

