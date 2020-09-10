Lifted Toyota Tacoma "Boggo" Is a High-Class Jumper

Sure, the Toyota Tacoma is a capable machine, but how much work does it need to become a true rough terrain tamer? Of course, there are multiple answers to that question and we'll now focus on a visual one, delivered by this rendering.
The starting point for the virtual adventure was the current-gen Tacoma, in SR5 form (this is the medium-level trim of the truck).
Digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel, who is responsible for the project, made most of the changes underneath the vehicle rather than focusing on items such as overfenders and other hardware of the sort, which are extremely popular these days (that path usually sees workhorses going down rather than up).
The areas touched by the transformation involve the axles, the suspension, the wheels and, of course, the go-anywhere Bogger tires.
Having dealt with that part of the task, the digital master gifted the Toyota Tacoma with a massive bull bar, while a winch and extra lights also adorn the front end. The same bar design can be found in the bed, while those lights have also made their way to this part of the vehicle.
We can’t overlook the grey hue, which seems to fit this bad boy like a glove – from the certain angles, the overly glossy finish of the truck will easily capture one’s attention.
Now, this Toyota Tacoma heavy terrain update can also serve as a tutorial for those wishing to improve their pixel skills. So, while the Instagram post below is a visual treat, there's also a YouTube clip underneath it.
The vid takes us into the Corona Renderer universe, which is where this toy was born. And, as the artist suggests in the description of the clip, setting the playback speed to 0.25 will allow this to help with the knowledge transfer.
