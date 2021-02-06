New Navigation App for Android Auto Comes as an Alternative to Waze

5 Android Auto 6.1 to Include Highly Anticipated Fix for Bug Caused by Android 11

3 Carmakers Hit Hard by Chip Shortage And Suspending Production Is the Only Option

2 Audi and Ford Norway Have Thoughts on GM’s Norway-Hating Super Bowl Ad

1 Bay Star Sport Motorcoach Is Seemingly Affordable With a Starting Price of 133k

More on this:

Lifted 2016 Shelby F-150 Hides 700-HP Supercharged V8 Under Super Snake Hood

The 2016 Ford F-150 in the following video started out as a four-wheel-drive SuperCrew with the 5.0-liter Coyote engine, Shadow Black paintwork, and leather-trimmed upholstery. Chassis number 1FTEW1EF2GFC32890 retailed at $59,475 when it left the dealership lot for Shelby American, where it received plenty of go-faster mods. 36 photos



Currently sitting at $39,250 after 12 bids, the 700-horsepower truck flaunts a thumpin’ great supercharged on top of the 5.0-liter V8, an oversized cold-air intake, billet aluminum high-flow throttle body, and high-flow injectors. The fury hiding under the Super Snake hood is channeled to both axles by a six-speed automatic transmission, and the force-fed Coyote breathes out better than before thanks to a Borla dual exhaust system with black tips.



Joined by the original window stickers, owner’s manual, and two keys, the Shelby F-150 had its rubber shoes replaced at approximately 26,000 miles with



Step bars, heated and cooled front seats with the slithering serpent embroidered in the headrests, a limited-edition badge on the center armrest, and Fox internal-bypass shock absorbers need to be mentioned as well. There are, however, a few small issues with this no-nonsense pickup truck.



The black finish on some wheels is starting to flake, the right-rear door exhibits a dent, and corrosion is present on the frame and underbody components. Dealbreakers they definitely are not, but the soon-to-be next owner may want to address these small flaws in a timely fashion.



Offered with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name, the



$39,520 worth of upgrades, to be more precise, which means that someone spent $98,995 for the truck of his dreams. 30,100 miles (48,441 kilometers) later, the Shelby F-150 has been listed on Cars & Bids by the original owner.Currently sitting at $39,250 after 12 bids, the 700-horsepower truck flaunts a thumpin’ great supercharged on top of the 5.0-liter V8, an oversized cold-air intake, billet aluminum high-flow throttle body, and high-flow injectors. The fury hiding under the Super Snake hood is channeled to both axles by a six-speed automatic transmission, and the force-fed Coyote breathes out better than before thanks to a Borla dual exhaust system with black tips.Joined by the original window stickers, owner’s manual, and two keys, the Shelby F-150 had its rubber shoes replaced at approximately 26,000 miles with Raptor -style BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires wrapped around beadlock wheels. A 3.5-inch suspension lift also needs to be mentioned, and the list of goodies further includes a bed rug liner and a shorty antenna.Step bars, heated and cooled front seats with the slithering serpent embroidered in the headrests, a limited-edition badge on the center armrest, and Fox internal-bypass shock absorbers need to be mentioned as well. There are, however, a few small issues with this no-nonsense pickup truck.The black finish on some wheels is starting to flake, the right-rear door exhibits a dent, and corrosion is present on the frame and underbody components. Dealbreakers they definitely are not, but the soon-to-be next owner may want to address these small flaws in a timely fashion.Offered with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name, the Ram TRX -rivaling truck had three recalls performed through March 2020 by the dealer.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.