Lifted 1979 Ford F-150 Is Worth More Than Twice the Price of a Brand New XL

There are so many Ford F-150s out there that it’s literally impossible not to come across one during your daily time out. For years the moniker has been the dominant force in the American pickup segment, and it will probably remain so for some time to come, despite the fierce competition coming its way.
Because they sell so well when new and pack all the modern technologies, people are not really looking for older F-150s to purchase. And that’s a shame because, as is the case with the example we have here, coming from all the way in 1979, there’s a certain allure the Blue Oval’s most famous F-Series model has that goes well beyond its capabilities.
We found this F-150 to be a perfect fit for the pickup truck segment in our Celebration Month coverage this December for a number of reasons.
The machine entered some years back what is described by the selling dealer to have been “a frame-off, nut-and-bolt restoration,” and came out the other end costing $69,900. That’s more than twice the starting price of a 2021 F-150 in XL trim (that would be $28,940).
The pickup retains the iconic look of its era, but also most of the hardware. Under the hood, there is the stock 460-ci (7.5-liter) powerplant, rebuilt of course to be brought to shape. The engine works with a three-speed automatic transmission with a shift kit.
Benefitting from a 3-inch (76-mm) suspension lift, the truck moves its Cadillac Light Gray Fern Metallic body on 17-inch Robby Gordon beadlock wheels while providing all the modern-day comfort a driver can expect from a modern-day truck: leather interior, Bluetooth audio system, and Vintage Air, among other things.
The 1979 pickup is presently for sale, and it is going complete with restoration photos and receipts. You can find out more about it by following this link.
