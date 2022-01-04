Licensed To Chase Porsches: Jay Leno Drives the Legendary Fox Body Mustang Patrol Car

More on this:

1 Fox-Body Mustang Needs Belly Rubs, Aims for the Sky During Takeoff

2 Fox Body Ford Mustang Freestyle Looks Cool, Has Nothing on 3-Door New Edge Volvo

3 Ford Mustang Fox Body "Big Black" Gets Sleek Widebody Look in Quick Rendering

4 Ford Mustang Fox Body "Modernizer" Looks Like a Factory Kit in Widebody Render

5 2JZ-Swapped Fox Body Mustang Nails Both the Save and Race Win After Big Wheelie