Liberty Walk Toyota Supra Looks Like a Widebody Stormtrooper in White

The Liberty Walk body kit for the Toyota Supra is the single most exciting thing happening for Japanese sports cars right now. As such, we decided to feature it again because of the second prototype being completed, this time in white.
Liberty Walk is a pretty big company, known all over the world for its extreme conversions, most of which target Supercars. Some of their packages are quite expensive, costing as much as a whole Toyota Supra. Thankfully, this one starts from an affordable $14,850. The package can be ordered with or without the custom hood. If you include this while ordering it in lightweight CFRP, it's going to set you back $19,030.
That's still a lot of money, but people will do literally anything to have their new car standing out. We find the Liberty Walk package is more interesting than anything out there available for the Supra.
If you like the look of race cars, this is perfect for your Supra. Every overstated line Toyota created, from the pointless intakes to the bubble roof, somehow makes sense when you go widebody. The bolt-on fenders add muscle while the skirts bring the car closer to the ground with a little help from custom suspension.
It's the little details that set good and excellent body kits apart. For example, we like how LW-Works left room between the chin and fenders for small winglets. And the back of the front flares is chopped, just like on a Spoon S2000, though we're sure Kato and his team had other influences.
But the wing is its stand-out feature. The design is perfect for the Supra, and that's probably because it's taken from real race cars and Mk4 legends. You'll see the same aero on GR Supra HyperBoost Edition and the 3000GT from last year's SEMA Show.
