Liberty Walk Toyota Supra Looks Like a Widebody Stormtrooper in White

More on this:

1 Toyota Supra Gets a Taste of Manhart’s Aftermarket Goodness

2 Toyota Supra SUV Is a Sacrilege We'd Kick Further Down the Road

3 Enjoy a Nasty-Sounding Toyota GR Supra With FI Exhaust Before It Becomes Illegal

4 What Happens When the Toyota Supra Takes the Moose Test?

5 The Prius and Supra of Autonomy, Twenty Years from Now. Visually Approved