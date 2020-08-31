Liberty Walk Toyota Supra Looks Like a Japanese Batmobile

At least as far as the aftermarket world and social media attention are concerned, the Mk V Toyota Supra was the dominant figure of 2019. And while the C8 Corvette stole its thunder only to be replaced on this "podium" by the 2021 Bronco, we have to keep in mind that the Supra will continue to receive fresh custom bits that have the power to stop the show. Case in point with the new Liberty Walk kit.

8 photos