autoevolution
 

Liberty Walk Lexus LC500h Gets the Savage Hybrid Treatment

18 Jan 2018, 14:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Given the premium and dynamic assets displayed by machines wearing the Lexus badge, it's interesting how Tra Kyoto, the JDM developer behind the Liberty Walk label, hasn't played with a Lex so far. As such, the tuner has decided to enter the Lexus state in style, using the LC500 and LC500h for this purpose.
7 photos
Liberty Walk Lexus LC500hLiberty Walk Lexus LC500hLiberty Walk Lexus LC500hLiberty Walk Lexus LC500hLiberty Walk Lexus LC500hLiberty Walk Lexus LC500h
The Liberty Walk widebody kit for the LC has been introduced online last month, with the package having now been displayed at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

Since the LC already comes with an uber-futuristic design, the aero package we have here only builds on this. As for the custom wheels that are part of this story, you can choose from a wide range of models.

In our book, the posterior makes for the most striking part of the package. Alas, the exaggerated camber angle of the rear wheels means only fans of such stunts will enjoy the approach.

Regardless of whether you want to install the kit on the V8-animated LC500 or the V6-plus-electric LC500h, you should know that you can choose between an FRP (Fiber Reinforced Plastic) and a CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic) incarnation of the kit. While the first comes with a price of $13,380, the second is offered for $19,440. Oh, and you can also install an air suspension for that touch-the-ground effect, in which case you'll have to pay an extra $7,900.

If you happen to be unfamiliar with the Liberty Walk mantra, you might find the fat-fendered approach we have here as extreme. In this case, you should see the aftermarket specialist's new show car, which debuted at the said venue.

We're referring to the LB Walk Lamborghini Miura. Fortunately, no actual Miura was harmed for this build. That's because the contraption was put together using what is probably a Ford GT40 kit car, but the resulting machine remains an opinion splitter.
Liberty Walk lexus lc Lexus LC 500 Lexus LC500h widebody tuning hybird
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
LEXUS models:
LEXUS NXLEXUS NX CrossoverLEXUS CTLEXUS CT CompactLEXUS LSLEXUS LS LargeLEXUS ESLEXUS ES CompactLEXUS GSLEXUS GS LuxuryAll LEXUS models  