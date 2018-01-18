Liberty Walk Lexus LC500h Gets the Savage Hybrid Treatment

Given the premium and dynamic assets displayed by machines wearing the Lexus badge, it's interesting how Tra Kyoto, the JDM developer behind the Liberty Walk label, hasn't played with a Lex so far. As such, the tuner has decided to enter the Lexus state in style, using the LC500 and LC500h for this purpose.

Since the LC already comes with an uber-futuristic design, the aero package we have here only builds on this. As for the custom wheels that are part of this story, you can choose from a wide range of models.



In our book, the posterior makes for the most striking part of the package. Alas, the exaggerated camber angle of the rear wheels means only fans of such stunts will enjoy the approach.



Regardless of whether you want to install the kit on the V8-animated LC500 or the V6-plus-electric LC500h, you should know that you can choose between an FRP (Fiber Reinforced Plastic) and a CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic) incarnation of the kit. While the first comes with a price of $13,380, the second is offered for $19,440. Oh, and you can also install an air suspension for that touch-the-ground effect, in which case you'll have to pay an extra $7,900.



If you happen to be unfamiliar with the Liberty Walk mantra, you might find the fat-fendered approach we have here as extreme. In this case, you should see the aftermarket specialist's new show car, which debuted at the said venue.



