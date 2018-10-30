Liberty Walk Aventador With Martini Livery and Widebody BMW i8 Coming to SEMA

So, have they ruined the BMW i8? We don't know yet. The project car was presented in a couple of cool renderings, depicting different wing configurations, but so far we haven't seen the real deal.Regardless, the i8 was always an attention-grabbing machine, but its star doesn't shine as brightly due to the lack-luster 1.5-liter powertrain. But with "the doors of a millionaire," it's the perfect starting point.According to the renderings, Kato's crew have installed a big chin spoiler and some front winglets. This is followed up by the obligatory fender flares that bolt into the existing bodywork.The look caries to the back, where we also notice a diffuser. The giant racing wing with swan-neck struts is our favorite. This low-rider setup with the alloys snuggly fitting inside the arches will be a SEMA hit.Moving on, we have a brand new livery configuration for the mighty Aventador. After making a Gulf blue version, the body kit specialists have released a Martini version that's even better. The car is already in Las Vegas, along with the first limited edition Aventador.Both have pretty much the same package, featuring bolt-on fender flares, radical front aero, big wings, and massive exhaust pipes. You also can't miss the carbon fiber vented hood - so much for luggage space.The first Aventador kit they did came out at the 2014 SEMA Show. But as you can see, the 2018 LB Walk Aventador comes with extra-spicy elements, which are spread all over. For instance, the front apron is adorned with a pair of winglets on each side. No wonder the Liberty Walk family is growing by the day!