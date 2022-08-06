Liberty Ships: the Toyota Corolla of WWII American Warships

We see this at work all over a WWII battlefield. Be it in with airplanes, tanks, and trucks, with soldier's rifles, war rations, or medical supplies. All these things and more, the United States provided in droves behind a total-war mass production campaign that dwarfs every other war effort in history.
But perhaps nowhere else was this emphasis on feverish production more prominent than on the water. This is the story of the Liberty Ships, the WWII cargo vessels the U.S. cranked out like Toyotas. Like a fully-loaded Tundra, these American ships were pretty amazing at hauling heavy loads.
The story of the American Liberty Ship is one of worldwide desperation and the awakening of a world superpower. One whose emergence from a national depression ensured the United States was ready to rain a torrent of punishment upon Germany, Japan, and their allies.
At least, that was the case after Pearl Harbor. In the early days of the war, particularly from the fall of France until late 1941, it was the United Kingdom alone fending itself from a German blitz that was threatening to reduce major cities like London, Manchester, Glasgow, and so many others to rubble.
In the docks and shipyards along America's coastal cities at this time, like Boston, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York, San Diego, and Los Angeles, a new class of cargo ship was being forged. In truth, the genesis of these ships had little to do with the war overseas. Rather, they were a result of the American Merchant Marine act of 1936.
Under this act, purpose-built ocean cargo vessels operated by the newly founded U.S. Merchant Marines could be commandeered by the Navy or Marine Corps in times of war.The ships under construction were indeed based upon technology from the previous World War but would have a tremendous impact on the Second.
No fancy diesel engines to be found here, just old-fashioned steam power and a hearty crew. These large, powerful, and capable ships could haul hundreds of soldiers or civilians, dozens of Jeeps and trucks, tanks, airplanes, or nearly any military payload the Allied forces required.
Though choosing rivets instead of welds became a liability later in their service, the simplistic nature of their construction meant Liberty Ships could be mass-produced in numbers some modern boutique luxury car makers struggle to meet in the same time frame, and doing so cheaply as well. If it were possible to adjust Liberty Ship production to the scale of an economy car, we'd bet even Honda and Toyota would be impressed in hindsight.
Powering these beefy cargo ships was an engine with technology seemingly derived from an old steam trolley and then scaled up. Indeed, the triple-expansion steam piston engine with three separate chambers allowing for three stages of varying pressure was the ultimate form of steam-driven marine drivetrains.
From the perspective of the average gearhead, the inner workings of a Liberty Ship engine almost appear to use a similar formula as variable geometry turbochargers on modern sports cars. Like twin turbos, three chambers with variable water vapor pressures maximized power while, unlike a triple rotor Mazda engine, proving fairly reliable and efficient.
FD RX-7s. The more you know. With a range touching 20,000 nautical miles (37,000 km; 23,000 mi), there weren't too many places Liberty Ships couldn't reach.
The SS Patrick Henry, the first of the Liberty Ships, launched from Bethlehem-Fairfield Shipyard, Baltimore, Maryland, in September 1941. Just in time to begin wartime service in the aftermath of the Pearl Harbor Naval Base attacks just three months later.
The Patrick Henry was the first of a flood of hundreds of ships leaving American ports each month in a clockwork-like manner from just before the American entry into the war until shortly after its conclusion. Though Liberty Ships and their Merchant Marine crew were never intended to be combat operatives, they found themselves perpetually in the crossfire of the aggressive German Navy and their fearsome U-boats.
Only once did a Liberty Ship, with its meager and often inconsistent defensive armament, emerge victorious over an Axis vessel on September 27th, 1942. On this day, the SS Stephen Hopkins engaged a single German auxiliary cruiser named the Stier off the coast of Suriname in the Caribbean Sea. Stephen Hopkin's single four-inch cannon started a fire aboard the Stier. This attack started a fire aboard the German vessel, killing soldiers aboard the ship and causing it to take on water.
Today, only four Liberty Ships remain. Two of which, the SS John W. Brown and the SS Jeremiah O'Brien, are fully mobile living museum ships. For how important they were to the Allied war effort, they served as fitting tributes for a ship that was cheap like a Corolla but built tough as Ford trucks market themselves to be.
