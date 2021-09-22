Liam Payne Selling Lavish Surrey Mansion with Eight-Car Minimum Parking Space

Liam Payne became famous in 2010 after he took part in The X Factor UK, where he ended up forming a band called One Direction - and that turned out to be a real international phenomenon. The five-member boy band took an indefinite break in 2016, and all of them have been focusing on their solo careers and other dealings.
With a net worth of approximately $60 million, Liam Payne doesn’t just waste his money on distractions, but seems to be making pretty good investments as well. In 2015 he jumped in real estate, buying a Spanish-style mansion in Los Angeles, only to try to sell it in 2018 for $14 million. He didn't find a buyer then, and put the house up for rent. However, he managed to sell it earlier this year for $10.16 million, making a $161,000 profit.
Also in 2015 Liam purchased another house, a five-bedroom mansion located in Surrey, just outside of London for a whopping £5 million ($6,8 million). It looks like this wasn't his happy-ever-after home either, and flash forward to six years later, he listed his house up for sale. The singer is now hoping to make a profit of £1.5 million ($2.05 million), eighteen months after putting the house on the rental market for the astonishing sum of £8,000 ($11,000) a week.
With a Georgian-style facade and icy-white interior walls, the mansion carries a lot of memorabilia, and its modern interiors offer enough space for entertaining and welcoming guests. It includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and a lot of outdoor space, having a big garden, an outdoor swimming pool, and its own tennis court.
The description on Rightmove, a UK real estate website, reads: "There is fully-equipped gymnasium and hot yoga room in the main house as well as a tennis court and swimming pool in the grounds. The house benefits from air conditioning, CCTV and a Crestron home automation system."
While it doesn’t have a garage, the ad says that "there is off-street parking for a minimum of eight cars." Liam Payne’s original plans were to turn the place into a mega-mansion, and double its size, adding a new guest house, an indoor pool, and a large garage to fit his car collection.
The 28-year-old singer spared no expense when it comes to his cars. He owns a Lamborghini Aventador for which he reportedly paid around £260,000 ($354,000). In his garage, you can also find a Cadillac Escalade, a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, and a Mini Cooper S, which was among the first cars he owned.
GetSurrey. Even without the added garage, there is enough space to park at least eight cars, which comes in handy. Overall, the place makes for an amazing investment, provided you have both the money to buy it, and the cars to park there.
With a net worth of approximately $60 million, Liam Payne doesn’t just waste his money on distractions, but seems to be making pretty good investments as well. In 2015 he jumped in real estate, buying a Spanish-style mansion in Los Angeles, only to try to sell it in 2018 for $14 million. He didn't find a buyer then, and put the house up for rent. However, he managed to sell it earlier this year for $10.16 million, making a $161,000 profit.
Also in 2015 Liam purchased another house, a five-bedroom mansion located in Surrey, just outside of London for a whopping £5 million ($6,8 million). It looks like this wasn't his happy-ever-after home either, and flash forward to six years later, he listed his house up for sale. The singer is now hoping to make a profit of £1.5 million ($2.05 million), eighteen months after putting the house on the rental market for the astonishing sum of £8,000 ($11,000) a week.
With a Georgian-style facade and icy-white interior walls, the mansion carries a lot of memorabilia, and its modern interiors offer enough space for entertaining and welcoming guests. It includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and a lot of outdoor space, having a big garden, an outdoor swimming pool, and its own tennis court.
The description on Rightmove, a UK real estate website, reads: "There is fully-equipped gymnasium and hot yoga room in the main house as well as a tennis court and swimming pool in the grounds. The house benefits from air conditioning, CCTV and a Crestron home automation system."
While it doesn’t have a garage, the ad says that "there is off-street parking for a minimum of eight cars." Liam Payne’s original plans were to turn the place into a mega-mansion, and double its size, adding a new guest house, an indoor pool, and a large garage to fit his car collection.
The 28-year-old singer spared no expense when it comes to his cars. He owns a Lamborghini Aventador for which he reportedly paid around £260,000 ($354,000). In his garage, you can also find a Cadillac Escalade, a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, and a Mini Cooper S, which was among the first cars he owned.
GetSurrey. Even without the added garage, there is enough space to park at least eight cars, which comes in handy. Overall, the place makes for an amazing investment, provided you have both the money to buy it, and the cars to park there.