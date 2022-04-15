Li-Ion Battery Fires Will Be History Thanks to a New Technology Called BrakeFlow

Li-Ion batteries are the centerpieces of EV development and have also gained relevance in energy storage applications. Things seem to be moving pretty slowly, but there are myriads of startups that try to break technological barriers. Enovix is one of them, and its efforts are concentrated on developing pure-silicon-anode batteries, which allow for higher energy density.
Most of the researchers concentrate their efforts on increasing energy density, but this might hit a wall because the risk of thermal runaway increases. While this sounds benign, thermal runaway is another nice combination of words describing Li-Ion batteries catching fire, as seen on the Chevrolet Bolt and other EVs.
Enovix, although committed to developing pure silicon anode batteries with high energy densities, is also working on preventing fires. Its proprietary 3D cell architecture uses 100% active silicon for a much higher energy density over graphite-anode cells. Thanks to a new technology called BrakeFlow, Enovix’s batteries are also less likely to catch fire in case one of the cells goes rogue.
BrakeFlow enables hotspot reduction and heat dissipation due to excellent thermal conductivity (nearly five times cell thermal conductivity compared to similar pouch cells). It also features enhanced protection from physical abuse, including crush, pinch, and nail penetration, due to its mechanical internal constraint system.
“Not only does our architecture enable a 100 percent active silicon anode, which notably increases energy density, but also enables us to launch new innovations like BrakeFlow, which by design, reduces the temperature rise at a short location, adding exceptional tolerance against thermal runaway,” says Ashok Lahiri, co-founder and CTO of Enovix. He goes on to tout his company’s battery architecture as “the most significant advancement in Li-ion battery design in decades.”
The BrakeFlow technology can significantly limit overheating during an internal shorting event, which is the primary cause of battery fires. Also, it adds mechanical robustness to the battery cells, which makes them ideal for use in rugged environmental conditions. Enovix builds a battery factory in Fremont, intending to start production using the new technology in 2023.
