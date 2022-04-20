LG Magna E-Powertrain Kicks Off Construction of Its First Production Base in North America

Last summer, LG Electronics and Magna International teamed up to launch a joint venture called LG Magna e-Powertrain, aiming to secure a leading position in the EV component market. Now the company just broke ground on what will become its first production base in North America.
LG Magna e-Powertrain just started construction of a new plant located in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico. The factory is meant to produce inverters, motors, and onboard chargers for General Motors (GM), which is described by the joint venture as the foundational customer for the new facility. The Mexico-based plant will help GM build a scalable, sustainable supply chain focused on the North American region.
Expected to create approximately 400 new jobs, the plant at the Ramos site will cover 260,000 sq ft (24,154 sq m) and should be completed next year. Executives from LG, Magna, LG Magna e-Powertrain, and GM took part in the groundbreaking ceremony held yesterday, April 19, accompanied by local government officials.
LG Magna e-Powertrain boasts of having achieved a lot within just a year, adding an expansion agreement, identifying a strategic location to support its GM customer, and now actually kicking off the construction process. According to Magna Powertrain president Tom Rucker, the new facility reinforces the joint venture’s “active participation in the electrification transformation, whether by eDrive subsystems or full systems.”
With over 1,300 LG Magna employees spread all over the world, in Korea, China, Europe, South America, and North America, the company hopes to become a leader in the EV market, making use of LG’s expertise in producing motor components, inverters, and onboard charges. At the same time, Magna brings to the table its know-how in powertrain systems and automotive manufacturing, with the Austro-Canadian company being backed by 65 years of experience in the field.
LG Magna e-Powertrain provides solutions for various EV parts such as power conversion devices, drive motors, and integrated systems.
