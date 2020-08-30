LG Launches Battery-Powered, Wearable Air Purifier Because We Need It

Ford Mustang GT Gets a Wild Carbon Fiber Makeover, Nearly Twice as Much Power

Masks and face coverings have become norm in most countries around the globe, but even after the health crisis ends, they might still linger around. LG knows we all need fresh, clean air so they’ve developed something called a wearable air purifier. 7 photos



Using two H13 HEPA filters and dual fans, the PuriCare comes with a respiratory sensors that matches the speed of the fans to the cycle of breathing of the wearer. This means that wearing this mask-like purifier won’t feel like you’re wearing a mask, regardless of whether you’re using it indoors (like, say, at the supermarket) or when outside when you’re pedaling, so your breathing accelerates. At least, that’s what LG is promising.



The 820mAh battery ensures eight continuous hours of use in low mode, or two hours in high mode. Furthermore, the PuriCare is compatible with the LG ThinQ mobile app for constant monitoring of filter and battery use, and comes with its very own case with UV-LED lights that kills germs.



“The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is an exciting addition to our growing lineup of products designed to deliver meaningful health and hygiene benefits,” Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, says in a statement. “At a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer and more convenient, it’s important that we’re able to offer solutions that add measureable value.”



The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is designed for basically anyone, whether they travel by bus or drive their own car, ride a bike or a motorcycle , spend several hours indoors at the office, or work remotely but need the extra protection when out running errands. It's basically an LG home air purifier reduced to the size of a mask, and it's a battery-powered, very efficient solution that keeps out both pathogens and pollution.

