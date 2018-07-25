LFA Art Car Arrives Six Years After Lexus Ended Production Of V10 Supercar

Built between December 2010 and December 2012, the Lexus LFA was strange but awesome in many ways. The thing is, Lexus never came up with a successor for the front-engine, V10-powered, rear-wheel-drive supercar. As a matter of fact, the Toyota Mirai hydrogen car is manufactured at the Motomachi plant in Japan nowadays.

Created with the help of Lexus Europe, the one-of-a-kind model will be revealed at the 24 Hours of Spa. Why there, you might be wondering? Taking inspiration from BMW once again, the LFA Art Car serves as a celebration for the automaker’s first participation at the 24 Hours of Spa.



Designed by Portuguese artist Pedro Henriques, the LFA in question encapsulates “the idea of fluidity present in the contemporary life, where things are in constant movement and it’s hard to freeze anything.” Oh, you don’t say?



Pardon my French, but where was this constant movement after the LFA was phased out? The LC 500 with its 5.0-liter V8 is no successor to the limited-edition supercar, and even though Lexus is working on a



On the other hand, Toyota took up the challenge to design the AMG Project One blush with admiration.



