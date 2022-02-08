Lexus Waxes Lyrical About a Carbon-Fiber Wing for the LC

As opposed to its corporate overlord, Lexus doesn’t really understand the notion of sporty in the automotive realm. Case in point: a cringe-inducing release about a “unique aeronautical partnership-inspired new rear wing.”
World champion air race pilot Yoshihide “Yoshi” Muroya is the gentleman who helped Lexus design the carbon-fiber wing of the pictured LC 500h, a hybrid V6-powered coupe that certainly doesn’t need this kind of upgrade.
In road-going applications, the wing’s main purpose is to improve stability by pressing down on the rear end at high speeds by disrupting the airflow passing over the vehicle. Be that as it may, there are one too many examples of wings and spoilers attached to just as many cars solely for aesthetic purposes. You know, like those $5 bumper stickers that add 5 horsepower.
There must be something that sets the carbon-fiber wing of the LC apart from other such wings, right? Observing Yoshihide Muroya during his flights, the Japanese automaker discovered that “vehicle dynamics on the ground could be improved by turning the wing upside down and adding winglets.” Spoiler alert: every respectable automaker knows that already.
Lexus Takumi master driver, Yoshiaki Ito, gingerly declared that “winglets sharpen the LC’s handling without using drag-creating downforce, resulting in better performance without sacrifices.” There are lighter and better-handling cars out there, and some of them cost less than a brand-new LC.
The Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 comes to mind at $89,500 excluding options, along with the soon-to-be-priced Chevrolet Corvette Z06 that’s rumored to cost just under $90,000 in the most basic of specifications. By comparison, the LC 500 is $94,125 whereas the LC 500h starts at $100k.
Not even the material, namely CFRP, passes as special. But as you’re well aware, there’s a sucker born every minute and Lexus will gladly take their hard-earned money for this upgrade. Listed by the Japanese automaker in limited quantity, the lightweight rear wing is available to purchase only through Lexus Bespoke Build. The company further waxes lyrical about master craftspeople that build the LC at the Motomachi factory where the LFA used to be made, yet the LFA is properly special while the LC plays second fiddle with either a hybridized V6 or a naturally-aspirated V8.
