Lexus USA Discontinues CT 200h in 2017, Likely Coincides With End of Production

Even though at $31,250 it's by far the cheapest Lexus you can buy, the hybrid hatchback is being discontinued in America this model year and won't return for 2018.





Of course, we have no quarrel with the posh hatchback, but America isn't known as fertile ground to plant hatchback seeds in. There's also the tiny matter of the hybrid drive in the Prius now being much more efficient.



But dealers could have easily stocked and continued to sell the car for many more years. So the CT 200h being discontinued this year is a good sign that production will also end.



And it's about time, with the entry-level model being introduced way back in 2011. Other markets might or might not get a replacement. But it's clear that the UX baby crossover, which has already been previewed by a concept, will fill the gap.



Until the UX arrives, the $36,260 NX crossover will be the cheapest Lexus, marginally more so than the IS 200t. There's also talk of the GS being replaced by a new, bigger ES sedan. So Lexus is changing things up.



If we were in charge of product planning, we'd still give the CT 200h a successor and perhaps consider offering the 2.0-liter turbo as well. This hatchback has been popular in Europe, raising brand awareness.



Originally introduced six years ago, the CT 200h received mid-life cosmetic changes in 2014. However, no mods were made since then except for some extra trim. Citing an undisclosed insider source, Car & Driver magazine says the CT 200h has reached the end of the line. The sales are partly to blame, with just 8,903 examples shifted in 2016 compared to the 31,538 of the Audi A3.Of course, we have no quarrel with the posh hatchback, but America isn't known as fertile ground to plant hatchback seeds in. There's also the tiny matter of the hybrid drive in the Prius now being much more efficient.But dealers could have easily stocked and continued to sell the car for many more years. So the CT 200h being discontinued this year is a good sign that production will also end.And it's about time, with the entry-level model being introduced way back in 2011. Other markets might or might not get a replacement. But it's clear that the UX baby crossover, which has already been previewed by a concept, will fill the gap. UX 200, UX 250 and UX 250h names were trademarked a year ago. Think of it as the Toyota C-HR with an L badge. Heck, it might even by ready by the end of the year.Until the UX arrives, the $36,260 NX crossover will be the cheapest Lexus, marginally more so than the IS 200t. There's also talk of the GS being replaced by a new, bigger ES sedan. So Lexus is changing things up.If we were in charge of product planning, we'd still give the CT 200h a successor and perhaps consider offering the 2.0-liter turbo as well. This hatchback has been popular in Europe, raising brand awareness.Originally introduced six years ago, the CT 200h received mid-life cosmetic changes in 2014. However, no mods were made since then except for some extra trim.