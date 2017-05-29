autoevolution

Lexus USA Discontinues CT 200h in 2017, Likely Coincides With End of Production

 
29 May 2017, 10:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Even though at $31,250 it's by far the cheapest Lexus you can buy, the hybrid hatchback is being discontinued in America this model year and won't return for 2018.
Citing an undisclosed insider source, Car & Driver magazine says the CT 200h has reached the end of the line. The sales are partly to blame, with just 8,903 examples shifted in 2016 compared to the 31,538 of the Audi A3.

Of course, we have no quarrel with the posh hatchback, but America isn't known as fertile ground to plant hatchback seeds in. There's also the tiny matter of the hybrid drive in the Prius now being much more efficient.

But dealers could have easily stocked and continued to sell the car for many more years. So the CT 200h being discontinued this year is a good sign that production will also end.

And it's about time, with the entry-level model being introduced way back in 2011. Other markets might or might not get a replacement. But it's clear that the UX baby crossover, which has already been previewed by a concept, will fill the gap. UX 200, UX 250 and UX 250h names were trademarked a year ago. Think of it as the Toyota C-HR with an L badge. Heck, it might even by ready by the end of the year.

Until the UX arrives, the $36,260 NX crossover will be the cheapest Lexus, marginally more so than the IS 200t. There's also talk of the GS being replaced by a new, bigger ES sedan. So Lexus is changing things up.

If we were in charge of product planning, we'd still give the CT 200h a successor and perhaps consider offering the 2.0-liter turbo as well. This hatchback has been popular in Europe, raising brand awareness.

Originally introduced six years ago, the CT 200h received mid-life cosmetic changes in 2014. However, no mods were made since then except for some extra trim.
Lexus CT 200h Lexus CT 200h Lexus UX
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our LEXUS Testdrives:

LEXUS CT 200h 78
2016 Lexus GS F73
2015 LEXUS RC, RC F 76
2015 LEXUS NX79
LEXUS IS 300h F Sport80
LEXUS GS 450h81
LEXUS RX 450h 71