Lexus Set to Replace Logo With Letters on the Back of Its Vehicles

Lexus is about to go for a range-wide change for the rear end of its vehicles. Instead of having the company's logo displayed on the trunk lid or the hatch door, upcoming Lexus models will switch to the brand name written on the back.
The first Lexus model to receive this different strategy was the 2022 NX, which eliminated the round badge with the signature L logo in favor of evenly-spaced letters that write Lexus. The model designation is still present on the rear hatch, and it seems that this is set to stay.
The shift will be done in steps, as it is not so dramatic, and both new and refreshed models are supposed to get rid of the L logo and get the brand's name written on the back instead of it. The news was confirmed for Motor Trend by Brian Bolain, Lexus’global head of marketing.
In Bolain's words, the company "needed something to signify that change is coming to Lexus." Lexus' head of marketing noted that "this may seem like a dumb way, but it catches your eye." Since it is a change, it might get noticed by others on the road, which could raise brand awareness.
The next Lexus to get rid of its L-badge on the back is the LX, but the Japanese marque will not change the front of its cars or eliminate the badge from their interiors. So yes, this is a minor change that may stand out a bit, but nothing too extreme.
On the inside, customers will eventually find a new multimedia unit. The one fitted to the 2022 NX will migrate to the LX as well, and other models will get something similar in the future as they get refreshed or replaced.
Lexus is not the first, and it probably will not be the last brand to have its name written on the back of its vehicles. A similar decision was applied at Škoda a few years ago, along with changing the company's font. Brands like Jeep, Range Rover, and Hummer have also had their names written on the back (and even front) of some of their models in letters instead of just using a logo.
Mind you, modern vehicles have the letters on their rear hatches glued to them, so they can be eliminated without leaving a mark if you visit a detailing shop.
