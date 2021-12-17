Lexus Revealed the Look of Its Future Gasoline Car Lineup and Nobody Even Noticed

Lexus revealed the look of its future gasoline car lineup at the Toyota monster EV event and nobody even noticed. One of the images released by Lexus shows the new EV range in the foreground, while the background was populated with darkened silhouettes of its combustion engines car lineup. These are all refreshed models never shown before but also a brand new crossover no one knows about.
Toyota’s CEO Akio Toyoda surprised the world on December 14th with a monster EV presentation and the whopping 30 electric models offensive. No less than 16 concepts were on stage behind him at the presentation, including four Lexus BEVs. As far as Lexus is concerned, the press briefing was later illustrated with a black and white overview image containing more models and variations.
Seven of them were the future Lexus electric concepts and vehicles, while in the background were another six cars. After the electric hype dispersed, there were precisely those six models in the back attracting attention. The picture is darkened but, after moving some sliders in the photo editor, it reveals what seems to be the current Lexus lineup, only with a twist.
None of the models in the picture are exactly the ones you can find in the showrooms today. We assume Lexus wanted us to know that the EV offensive won’t compromise the future combustion-powered cars in its catalog. And boy it doesn’t, as shown by the model on the far left of the picture, that is completely new to the Lexus lineup. As insane as it sounds hearing Lexus’s pledge to go all-electric by 2035, the luxury carmaker will take a chance on a new combustion engine (or perhaps hybrid) model.
The car’s silhouette looks a lot like the Toyota Corolla hatchback (Corolla Sport in Japan) and that will help Lexus significantly lower the costs. In Lexus’s lineup, it could be the follow-up to the discontinued CT compact. The car appears to have flared wheel arches, suggesting a crossover version is more likely, but definitely not the Corolla Cross that was earlier revealed in Europe.
The other shadowy cars in the background are no less interesting, with characteristics that resemble the current (from left to right) UX, NX, RX, GX, and ES. While we guess the UX is in facelifted dress, in the case of RX we are seeing the next-generation model, expected to debut next year. This will be moved to the new TNGA platform but will retain its design style, except for the front fascia, which looks a lot like the redesigned NX.
Further to the right, we have the next-generation GX followed by a sedan that could be a refreshed ES, complete with a new front fascia to match the style of the other models in the lineup. Missing from this family picture are Lexus’s flagship models – the LS sedan, the LC coupé, and the LX large SUV.
