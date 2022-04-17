Lexus Outshines Infiniti at 2022's New York Auto Show, Here's Why

But with Acura not even present at this year's 2022 New York International Auto Show, it was up to Lexus and Infiniti to have a strong showing. At least as far as Japanese-
American luxury cars are concerned.
But after roughly an hour or so of looking through the ins and outs of both brands' showings this year, we think we genuinely understand the core differences between Toyota/Lexus and Nissan/Infiniti's brand image better than we ever have before.
On first impressions alone, there's a sense Lexus' space at the Jacob K Javits center was more vast than that of Infiniti's. With their hands in so many industries that Infiniti traditionally seldom trends, it's to be expected.
It's a shame that Inifiti failed to present something similar to the RC-F Cup Car that Lexus had to show on their exhibit stage. If nothing else, it proves something of a point about how the two Japanese-American luxury titans run their brands.
Considering the Land Cruiser basis for the LX600 is unobtanium in North America, a private jet wouldn't be able to have the same appeal.cFurther down the line, crossover SUVs are often so plain-jane and dull that it's difficult to stand out from their full-sized SUV cousins.
These are problems that are nowhere to be found with the RX, UX, and NX crossover SUVs on display in New York this year. Between standard gas models, standard hybrids, and plug-in electric hybrids for all three Lexus crossovers, there's something for everyone's taste.
The same can't be said of Infiniti's lineup without a single hybrid SUV on display in New York this year. There's a sense that Nissan was well focused on their core brand getting over well with showgoers in this reduced brand capacity. Instead, space that could have been used to squeeze one more model onto the showroom floor was used for guests to sample high-end Japanese whiskeys in partnership with the Infiniti brand.
We guess not, but we understand why Acura wants to keep it a secret in fairness. Put it all together, and it feels like Lexus is in the perfect position to get a leg up on its competition at what's historically been one of the most important auto shows of the calendar year.
As for coupes and sedans, the Infiniti Q50 and Q60s once again fail to deliver a better in-person impression than Lexus. With the beautiful-looking Lexus ES-300 Hybrid and LS sedans, LC sports coupe, and RC-F sports sedan lurking just a hundred or so yards away, you can't help but think Lexus is like the Krusty Krab and Infiniti, at least as of late, is the Chum Bucket.
Fanboyism is a bit silly, especially with two perfectly normal brands as these two. That said, we genuinely hope to see profound improvements on the Infiniti side of things at forthcoming motor shows.
Sith Lord impersonating ex-CEO, brings the fight to Toyota with a quality product
This notion is only reinforced by opening up the doors of both brands and taking a look inside. Granted, both Lexus and Infiniti employ a perfectly respectable level of features.
But whether it's the quality of the interior trim pieces, the plush factor of the leather seats, or even the sensitivity of the capacitive touch screen, there's a sense that Lexus has
the edge in quality in almost every regard over Infiniti.
We must admit, Lexus' lead over Infiniti isn't quite as vast as it once was in the days of the original LS 400. But as far as fun, performance-oriented luxury cars are concerned, Toyota's luxury division well and truly outclasses Nissan's at the 2022 New York International Auto show.
But remember, better quality doesn't always translate to better sales. Expect these two brands to trade blows with each other as they have for three decades for many years to come.
