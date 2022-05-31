Lexus IS 500 Drag Races LC 500, Free-Breathing V8 Sounds Galore

The compact executive performance car segment is going through a few changes. Mercedes-AMG opens the list with a plug-in hybrid four-cylinder turbo that cranks out in the ballpark of 670 horsepower on full song, which is more than what the C 63 S used to make when it had a TT V8.
BMW and Audi are currently rocking six-cylinder mills, which is why the Lexus IS 500 feels properly special in this day and age. Similar to the LC 500, the compact executive performance sedan is rocking a naturally-aspirated V8 from the long-running UR engine family introduced in 2006.
The 2UR-GSE displaces 4,969 cubic centimeters and rocks Yamaha-designed cylinder heads. Gifted with D-4S port and direct injection, this lump further sweetens the deal with a dual-length intake, titanium inlet valves, high-lift camshafts, and Dual VVT-i with electric VVT-iE to adjust intake camshaft timing. In a way, it’s old school but not quite that old school.
As for the more pressing question, is the IS 500 still relevant nowadays? Considering that it’s the only model in the segment with a free-breathing V8 powerplant, it certainly is appealing. What’s more, this fellow is also capable of keeping its more luxurious brother at bay in the quarter mile.
Equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission compared to ten forward ratios for the LC 500, the IS 500 tips the scales at 3,980 pounds (1,805 kilograms) versus 4,371 pounds (1,983 kilograms). It’s also worth remembering that 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft (536 Nm) at 4,800 rpm is pretty close to 417 hp and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) at 4,800 rpm in the LC 500.
“The way this thing manages the traction in comparison to yours is where this thing wins,” said Sam CarLegion about his daily driver. “I’m genuinely impressed with the IS 500. I think you made the right choice to have it for the time being,” replied the owner of the LC 500 on the other lane.
