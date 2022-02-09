Lexus Drops More Photos of Its EV Concept Sedan on Facebook

The new IS might have been refreshed for the 2022 model year, but we have a hunch about what it could become sooner rather than later. After viewing Lexus’ Facebook post, we’re confident that the carmaker has some serious upgrading plans in place.
Lexus is doing right. Transitioning to fully electric vehicles doesn’t have to be boring or stressing. We’ve seen the new IS 500. It’s a respectable car. It has proper performance, an impressive set-up with the NA V8 connected only to the rear wheels, some good cabin technology, cool materials, and it is good looking.
Of course, it can’t match what Tesla’s currently doing in terms of speed or what Mercedes-Benz is trying with downsizing its new engines while keeping the power numbers, but it gives us that goodbye with a bang. It shows us what we had. It is great in its own way. Being a Lexus, it will surely still run long after the switch to only EVs has been done.
The new EV concept photos show us what the IS (and maybe the RC Coupe too?) will become. It won’t have a throaty exhaust in the back. It won’t take a couple of seconds to feel the harnessed power unleashing and it surely won’t give you the same intense feeling. But this concept shows us Lexus will stick to a design language that sets the carmaker apart.
We've seen already some glimpses of this car. Toyota introduced it december last year, when we saw a full roster of new vehicles, all presented at once. Now it allows for a deeper dive.
The concept’s roofline might look a bit elongated and more streamlined, but the whole vibe of the new vehicle is one of aggressive, clean and determined designed. It looks attractive. The front bumper gets a new look that is more in style with what an EV should be. Flush doorhandles, thin side mirrors and a new lightning signature portray a grown-up brand that knows how to evolve.
We’ll see what this concept really means for Lexus, and we will follow-up.
