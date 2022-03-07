Lexus CT Says Sayonara, Production Ending October 2022

Introduced for the 2011 model year, the Prius-based CT is an old fellow that doesn’t have a place in the luxury-oriented automaker’s lineup. But finally, Lexus decided to end production of the hybrid compact hatch.
Facelifted for the 2014 model year, then refreshed again for the 2018 model year, the CT will be phased out in October 2022. Until then, Japanese customers that don’t know better are offered a special edition with a cheesy handle. Specifically, “Cherished Touring” is how the last hurrah is called.
This variant “expresses gratitude for your patronage so far” according to Lexus. Compared to the bone-stock CT 200h, the limited-run Cherished Touring is available Graphite Black or Sonic Quartz for the body shell. These colors are joined by Sonic Titanium for the roof and silver for the spindle grille, rear bumper trim, and fog light surrounds. Not exactly special, this specification also sweetens the deal with two-tone upholstery.
Dark red is used for the upper portion of the seats and door panels while black dominates the rest of the interior. Red stitching on the heated steering wheel is also featured, along with red stitching for the knee pads, side armrests, and instrument binnacle. Lexus also mentions electrically retractable heated side mirrors along with rain-sensing windshield wipers.
As mentioned beforehand, there’s nothing really special about this car.
The powertrain is pretty disappointing as well. A 1.8-liter mill that cranks out 98 horsepower and 105 pound-feet (142 Nm) of torque is complemented by an electric motor that produces 60 kW (just under 81 horsepower) and 207 Nm (153 pound-feet) of instant torque. Be that as it may, total system output is rated at 100 kW (134 horsepower) and 207 Nm (153 pound-feet).
The swan song is currently available to order in the Land of the Rising Sun from 4,223,000 yen, which converts to $36,590 at current exchange rates. Since 2011, Lexus delivered around 380k units of the CT in 65 markets.
