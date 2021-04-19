Lexmoto Apollo 125 Maxi-Scooter Combines Comfort With Efficiency

If you’re one of the many people who would take a scooter over a car anytime, having options is always a good thing. And an exciting option for your daily commute should be comfortable enough for those long hours in traffic, as well as fuel efficient. This is what UK brand Lexmoto is promising for their new Apollo 125.
Although it makes us think about space missions, Apollo 125 is as down-to-Earth as it gets. You could even think of it as a “gentle giant”, because it looks impressive, yet it is built to become your best buddy on the daily commute. To be more precise, you’re looking at a 52 inch (1,325 mm) height, 85 inch (2,150 mm) length and 31 inch (785 mm) width. This means it has a comfortable build, perfectly suitable for anyone who intends to ride it on a daily basis.
Despite its maxi size, the Apollo 125 features a 125cc single-cylinder engine that also makes it efficient in terms of fuel consumption. Plus, the 3,4-gallon (13 liters) tank is big enough so that you don’t need to worry about frequent stops, on regular trips. You can also easily keep track of the fuel level, thanks to the fuel gauge, and know when it’s time for a refill.
Another great thing about this maxi-scooter’s size is that you can keep your belongings tucked away in the under-seat storage area, without any discomfort while riding. There’s enough room for all of your stuff and you can store your valuables in the two front storage compartments, that are lockable.
The Apollo 125 also comes with a USB charging point for your phone and a no-fuss digital display. LED indicators give you better visibility, while the combined braking system keeps you safe by preventing skidding.
Lexmoto presents their new maxi-scooter in two color options, red and blue, with a $3,000 (£2,199.99) price tag.
