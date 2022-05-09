Lexie the Farm Dog Can Herd Sheep, Be Adorable, and Drive a Truck

If you’re one of those people who always get into “who’s the better pet, a cat or a dog”-type of debates and you’re championing cats, you won’t like this. Because a tiny dog in Australia is a far better driver than many humans.
Outside Hamilton, in Victoria, Australia, is a farm where a one-year-old Jack Russell fancies herself a sheepherder. In reality, Lexie is more like a sheepherder-by-truck because her “best mate” taught her to drive.
That mate is farmer Cameron Zschech. Cameron and Lexie are inseparable these days because, after a leg injury, Lexie had to stop herding sheep and travel in the Holden truck with him. It was safer for her that way. One day, Cameron decided to teach Lexie to drive. “There’s no reason she can’t do it, just because she’s a dog,” Cameron tells ABC News Australia in a recent chat, which you will find embedded below. He says it with a straight face, too.
Apparently, whenever they set out and, for example, Cameron has to feed out hay, he puts the truck in first gear and leaves Lexie at the wheel. As she steers, he’s doing his job in the bed of the truck; it’s “pretty good teamwork,” he says – again, without a single trace of irony or humor in his voice.
The video below also shows Lexie at the wheel of a tractor or some other type of large farming equipment, but the footage is short and fails to offer more details as to her actual driving skills. While it would be easy to shrug off Lexie’s driving as no more than her sitting propped up on the wheel while the truck slowly roams around the wheatland, Cameron is convinced that he’s been successful in teaching her to drive.
And who are we to argue with that? Cameron concludes by saying that Lexie doesn’t have her license yet. “She’s just a dog,” he deadpans.
That mate is farmer Cameron Zschech. Cameron and Lexie are inseparable these days because, after a leg injury, Lexie had to stop herding sheep and travel in the Holden truck with him. It was safer for her that way. One day, Cameron decided to teach Lexie to drive. “There’s no reason she can’t do it, just because she’s a dog,” Cameron tells ABC News Australia in a recent chat, which you will find embedded below. He says it with a straight face, too.
Apparently, whenever they set out and, for example, Cameron has to feed out hay, he puts the truck in first gear and leaves Lexie at the wheel. As she steers, he’s doing his job in the bed of the truck; it’s “pretty good teamwork,” he says – again, without a single trace of irony or humor in his voice.
The video below also shows Lexie at the wheel of a tractor or some other type of large farming equipment, but the footage is short and fails to offer more details as to her actual driving skills. While it would be easy to shrug off Lexie’s driving as no more than her sitting propped up on the wheel while the truck slowly roams around the wheatland, Cameron is convinced that he’s been successful in teaching her to drive.
And who are we to argue with that? Cameron concludes by saying that Lexie doesn’t have her license yet. “She’s just a dog,” he deadpans.