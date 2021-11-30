Lewis Hamilton’s Net Worth 2021 – Richest British Sportsman, Real Estate Mogul

There’s no doubt about Lewis Hamilton’s skills on the track. But the British racing legend is also amazingly skilled when it comes to finances, and his net worth for 2021 proves it, alongside his real estate properties and car collection.
For the current Formula One World Championship, Lewis Hamilton sits in second place, eight points behind Max Verstappen, with two more races to go. If he wins championship number eight, the British driver will hit a new world record, as he’s currently tying with Michael Schumacher for the most World Drivers' Championships, both having won the title on seven occasions. And Hamilton has enough time to do it again. And more, since he has a contract with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team for two more seasons.
But while we won’t know for sure until the last race on December 12, here’s what we know: Lewis Hamilton is the wealthiest sportsperson in Great Britain, ever. That means he’s better paid even than David Beckham, who kept on piling up massive deals with major brands even after his retirement in 2013. Since becoming a Formula 1 racing driver in 2007, Hamilton has more victories than anyone before him. And that paid off.
For 2021, Lewis Hamilton’s net worth is estimated above $260 million, and he earns over $52 million per year. Which is more than double compared to what Max Verstappen (who currently earns around $24 million per year) is getting.
So, naturally, he has quite some impressive possessions. Let’s start with his $15 million car collection, which includes a 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 (evaluated at $2 million), a $1.2-million McLaren P1, a $2-million Ferrari LaFerrari, and a $4-million Ferrari Aperta, a Pagani Zonda 760 LH, and several Mercedes-AMG cars.
Hamilton also owns a private jet, and he reportedly paid $16 million for a Bombardier 605 Challenger, so he could travel fast and in style.
When it comes to his real estate, he has made quite some investments. He owns an $18-million mansion in London, multi-million flats in both New York and Monaco, and has a $30-million investment in a hotel in the Caribbean island Grenada.
But while we won’t know for sure until the last race on December 12, here’s what we know: Lewis Hamilton is the wealthiest sportsperson in Great Britain, ever. That means he’s better paid even than David Beckham, who kept on piling up massive deals with major brands even after his retirement in 2013. Since becoming a Formula 1 racing driver in 2007, Hamilton has more victories than anyone before him. And that paid off.
For 2021, Lewis Hamilton’s net worth is estimated above $260 million, and he earns over $52 million per year. Which is more than double compared to what Max Verstappen (who currently earns around $24 million per year) is getting.
So, naturally, he has quite some impressive possessions. Let’s start with his $15 million car collection, which includes a 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 (evaluated at $2 million), a $1.2-million McLaren P1, a $2-million Ferrari LaFerrari, and a $4-million Ferrari Aperta, a Pagani Zonda 760 LH, and several Mercedes-AMG cars.
Hamilton also owns a private jet, and he reportedly paid $16 million for a Bombardier 605 Challenger, so he could travel fast and in style.
When it comes to his real estate, he has made quite some investments. He owns an $18-million mansion in London, multi-million flats in both New York and Monaco, and has a $30-million investment in a hotel in the Caribbean island Grenada.