Obama Confirms UFO Videos by Navy Personnel Are Real: We Can’t Explain Them

5 The Rich Need to Stop Flying Private for the World to Reduce Carbon Emissions

1 F1 Driver Who Walked Away From a Flaming Wreck to Test for Mercedes-AMG in June

Lewis Hamilton’s 2010 McLaren-Mercedes F1 Car Expected to Go for $7 Million

Back in 2010, Lewis Hamilton was still an up-and-coming young driver in Formula 1. He’d entered the series three years prior with Vodafone McLaren-Mercedes, and despite his youth, he was already making waves. Helping him do that were, of course, the cars he drove. 7 photos



Designed for the 2010 racing season, the car was the one that secured Hamilton the fourth position in the Drivers’ standings at the end of the season, following a run that also landed the Brit three race wins that season: in Turkey, Canada, and Belgium.



Even if, overall, the 2010



The racer is listed for sale by



Sotheby’s estimates it will be capable of selling the MP4-25A for a price ranging between $5 million and $7 million. Quite the margin, and we’ll update this story as soon as we learn exactly where the hammer dropped.



Since 2010, Lewis Hamilton grew to become, alongside Michael Schumacher, the most successful F1 racing driver in history. He has 7 championship titles to his name, 98 GP wins, and 100 pole positions. Back then, and up until 2012, the team’s racing cars still used a McLaren chassis mated to a Mercedes engine. Just like the one you see before your eyes, the McLaren MP4-25A chassis no. 1 with a German-made 2.4-liter V8 engine.Designed for the 2010 racing season, the car was the one that secured Hamilton the fourth position in the Drivers’ standings at the end of the season, following a run that also landed the Brit three race wins that season: in Turkey, Canada, and Belgium.Even if, overall, the 2010 F1 season was not exactly the highlight of the man’s career, the fact that the MP4-25A just popped up on the open market is extremely important in one respect: this is the first Hamilton -driven, F1 race-winning car to do so.The racer is listed for sale by RM Sotheby’s during its auction in London in July. Described by the auction house as one of the very few of its kind to presently be in private hands, and certainly the only one currently up for grabs, the F1 car does come with high financial expectations in tow.Sotheby’s estimates it will be capable of selling the MP4-25A for a price ranging between $5 million and $7 million. Quite the margin, and we’ll update this story as soon as we learn exactly where the hammer dropped.Since 2010, Lewis Hamilton grew to become, alongside Michael Schumacher, the most successful F1 racing driver in history. He has 7 championship titles to his name, 98 GP wins, and 100 pole positions.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.