Lewis Hamilton Wins His 4th Formula One Title, Now Level with Prost and Vettel

30 Oct 2017, 9:55 UTC ·
by
The Formula One may be in shambles a little with the number of fans dwindling together with the spectacularity of the races, but it's still the number one motorsport in the world, so winning the Drivers' Title remains a big thing.
Especially when you do it for the fourth time in your not so long career, as British driver Lewis Hamilton just did. It wasn't the most spectacular of ways he could have clinched the title considering he finished ninth in the Mexican GP, but the two points coupled with his only remaining rival, German Sebastian Vettel finishing in fourth, mean Hamilton is now 59 points clear at the top of the table with just two more races left.

With a maximum of 50 points remaining, the last two GPs - in Brazil and Abu Dhabi - will be strictly a matter of pride as far as the season winners are concerned. Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS is leading in the Constructors Table by a safe margin as well after the 11 wins and 23 podium finishes (compared to Ferrari's 4 and 17 respectively) obtained by Lewis Hamilton and his teammate, Valtteri Bottas.

Speaking of the Fin, he still has everything to fight for. After finishing second in Mexico, he is now just 15 points behind Vettel, meaning he can still jump the German in the final standings and make it a one-two finish for the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS team.

Lewis Hamilton's success means he has now moved one title above Jackie Stewart and is level with French legend Alain Prost and current rival Sebastian Vettel. Michael Schumacher still remains the man to beat with his seven career titles.

“As a kid, I always dreamt of being in Formula,” Hamilton said after the Mexico GP, quoted by Top Gear. “I stand here now with four World Championships and am proof that if you follow your dreams with everything you have, they can come true.”

“My fans, #TeamLH, I would not be here without you. You’ve carried me through adversity and shared my joy in moments such as these. Truly, thank you. We are all rising together and I am so excited for what our future brings together.”
