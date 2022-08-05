Lewis Hamilton Kicks Off Summer Holidays With Water Sports on an Electric Surfboard

Following the Hungarian Grand Prix, Formula One kicked off summer holidays, which seems to include quite a bit of drama for some teams. Not for Lewis Hamilton, though. He is doing some of his favorite water sports on an electric surfboard.
After the start of the summer holidays, Formula One was surrounded by quite a lot of drama. Specifically, it was all about Alpine, after Fernando Alonso signed with Aston Martin, and Oscar Piastri revealed he didn’t reach any agreements with the racing team, despite their official press release.
Luckily, there are no such issues at Mercedes-AMG Petronas. The F1 team will continue to race with seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. So, that means Lewis Hamilton is free to make the most of his summer holidays, which involve more sports, of course.
Known for his athletic lifestyle, Lewis Hamilton’s ideal day isn’t chilling on the couch, binging on Netflix, but being outdoors, doing adventurous stuff.
So, this is exactly what he is doing. Joined by Fabio Quartararo, Moto GP racer, he had a fun day out on the water, with electric surfboards. Hamilton posted a short video on his Instagram account, showing that he could master the board very well, effortlessly gliding across the waves. He captioned it: “And we're off!! Kicked off the summer break with a much needed day out on the water. @fabioquartararo20, always a pleasure. Some amazing weeks ahead for sure.”
The electric surfboard he used was an Esurf, since Quartararo is an Esurf official brand ambassador. The Esurf has a carbon Mono hull and is powered by the company's in-house motor and a 3,2 kWh battery. It has a power output of 19 kW (25 hp / 25.8 ps), which helps it reach a top speed of 40 mph (64 kph), with three modes available: low, medium, and high. This gives it an autonomy of around 45 minutes, before needing a recharge, which lasts 2.5 hours. The electric surfboard comes at a price of €19,900 ($20,214).
Although Lewis is currently chilling during the summer holidays, that doesn’t mean he is not hustling hard. Recently, Lewis announced he is now a part-owner of the Denver Broncos of the NFL after his bid for Chelsea FC was unsuccessful.
Luckily, there are no such issues at Mercedes-AMG Petronas. The F1 team will continue to race with seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. So, that means Lewis Hamilton is free to make the most of his summer holidays, which involve more sports, of course.
Known for his athletic lifestyle, Lewis Hamilton’s ideal day isn’t chilling on the couch, binging on Netflix, but being outdoors, doing adventurous stuff.
So, this is exactly what he is doing. Joined by Fabio Quartararo, Moto GP racer, he had a fun day out on the water, with electric surfboards. Hamilton posted a short video on his Instagram account, showing that he could master the board very well, effortlessly gliding across the waves. He captioned it: “And we're off!! Kicked off the summer break with a much needed day out on the water. @fabioquartararo20, always a pleasure. Some amazing weeks ahead for sure.”
The electric surfboard he used was an Esurf, since Quartararo is an Esurf official brand ambassador. The Esurf has a carbon Mono hull and is powered by the company's in-house motor and a 3,2 kWh battery. It has a power output of 19 kW (25 hp / 25.8 ps), which helps it reach a top speed of 40 mph (64 kph), with three modes available: low, medium, and high. This gives it an autonomy of around 45 minutes, before needing a recharge, which lasts 2.5 hours. The electric surfboard comes at a price of €19,900 ($20,214).
Although Lewis is currently chilling during the summer holidays, that doesn’t mean he is not hustling hard. Recently, Lewis announced he is now a part-owner of the Denver Broncos of the NFL after his bid for Chelsea FC was unsuccessful.