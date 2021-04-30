Lewis Hamilton Joins Social Media Blackout Against Online Hate, Calls Out F1

Social media can make or break a person. Keyboard warriors and haters are very easy to come by, and, true to the saying that “everyone is entitled to their opinion,” social media creates the impression that anyone also has a right to express it in the most negative terms, regardless of consequences.
Lewis Hamilton, currently the only black driver in Formula One, has announced his decision to back a campaign that will see a social media blackout for the weekend. In doing so, he’s calling out F1 for not doing the same.
Lewis Hamilton has never been shy of using his incredible platform to speak out on perceived injustice, discrimination, or acts of hatred. He’s been doing it more consistently on social media in the past couple of years, but he’s also been doing it by the racetrack, back when Formula One still allowed it.
Today, through to Sunday evening, he’ll be joining several British sports organizations, including England Rugby and Lawn Tennis Association, in going dark on social media. The idea is to send a message that sports need to be clear of discrimination and hatred. As he puts it on Twitter, while he knows going dark won’t solve the problem overnight, it’s a way to start.
Speaking to RTE about the decision, Hamilton says it’s fueled by two reasons: his own experience of being a target of online hate earlier in his life and his desire to show the world that we can do and be better. Personally, he says he’s in a better place because he’s no longer reading negative comments and, as such, is not impacted by what haters have to say.
But he’s surprised F1 did not get involved. “I am really proud to hear there are so many organizations getting involved. I am not sure why Formula One is not a part of that,” he says.
The same media outlet reports that F1 bosses discussed the issue with all the teams ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix this weekend, but decided to not join in on the protest.
April 30, 2021