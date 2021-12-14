Lewis Hamilton Joins MasterClass, Teaches You How to Become a Winner

Lewis Hamilton is hands down one of the most talented racing drivers out there, and his records show it. Although he hasn’t won the latest Formula 1 title, he has the mindset of a winner, and now he’s teaching a MasterClass about it.
You know how every single successful person talks about a winning mindset? In order to get yourself to where you want to be, you have to believe in yourself. And then, get to work.
Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton knows all about the struggles to become a winner. It’s all about facing your fears and working to reach your potential.
Although he didn’t secure himself yet another World’s Drivers Championship title, the British driver is still secure in his record-breaking spot, at a tie with Michael Schumacher for seven World Champion titles, and the most F1 race wins (103), podium finishes (182) and pole positions (103).
Now you can learn how to win from the best – Lewis Hamilton is teaching a class on how to achieve greatness. Which he knows all too well.
The course provided by MasterClass, claims that “Whether you already know your goals or are still trying to figure them out, you’ll learn how to face your fears, turn negatives into positives, and continuously challenge yourself in order to find—and reach—your true potential.”
For Hamilton, is all about embracing your differences: "When I was younger, I used to try to blend in. But once I learned how to embrace my differences and begin to use them as my superpower, I’ve never wanted to be anyone else. On @MasterClass, I’m going to teach you how to own your individuality and use it to your advantage in pursuing your goals. I’ll also share my personal tips for facing your fears and using your struggles to make you stronger."
The class includes a two-hour and 12 minutes lesson, divided into 12 chapters. Some of them include building trust and promoting teamwork, lessons on self-discipline, mental preparations, and optimizing your body towards performance.
As he headed into the final race this past weekend, on December 12, he arrived with incredibly strong numbers and a fierce determination. Although he isn't a Champion again this year, there’s no questioning it: he is a winner. And it has as much to do with talent as it has to do with hard work and dedication.
