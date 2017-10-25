autoevolution
 

Lewis Hamilton and a Mercedes-AMG GT R Show Usain Bolt What Real Speed Is

25 Oct 2017, 13:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Even though he's the fastest man on the planet, Usain Bolt only had to do about 27 mph (43 km/h) to gain that title. So he might be fast for a human being, but just his running definitely isn't enough to know real speed.
6 photos
Usain Bolt and Lewis Hamilton track outingUsain Bolt and Lewis Hamilton track outingUsain Bolt and Lewis Hamilton track outingUsain Bolt and Lewis Hamilton track outingUsain Bolt and Lewis Hamilton track outing
Back in 2009, Usain Bolt set a new World Record for the 100 meters sprint which will take some time to break. The Jamaican athlete covered the distance in just 9.58 seconds at the IAAF World Championships in Berlin, a performance not even he was able to reproduce since.

We have no idea how long it would take Lewis Hamilton to run 100 meters (his height wouldn't be an advantage there), but we do know he can drive a car. He has won the Drivers' Championship titles in Formula one three times - 2008, 2014, and 2015 - and narrowly missed making it three in a row last year when he was defeated by his teammate, Nico Rosberg.

This season he is 66 points clear of Sebastian Vettel at the summit of the standings and looks set to add another title to his collection with only three GPs left this season. A Formula One driver can't fully relax until the end of the season, but the Brit still found the time to take Usain Bolt out for a spin during last weekend.

The pair really hit it off, with help from the wonderfully green Mercedes-AMG GT R. Bolt looked like he was both genuinely scared but also enjoying himself, while Hamilton was in the mood for shenanigans. As far as Formula One drivers taking stars for a spin go, this outing was one of the funniest.

Take the traction control of/off moment, for example. Bolt's "you need traction on, bro" advice given to a Formula One champion had us in tears, but the entire clip is very enjoyable to watch. Even if you don't particularly like Lewis Hamilton, we might add.

Bolt and Hamilton Usain Bolt Lewis Hamilton mercedes-amg gt r U.S. GP circuit of americas
On Electric Harleys and New Generations A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Latest car models:
FORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleAUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  