Lewis Hamilton and a Mercedes-AMG GT R Show Usain Bolt What Real Speed Is

Back in 2009, Usain Bolt set a new World Record for the 100 meters sprint which will take some time to break. The Jamaican athlete covered the distance in just 9.58 seconds at the IAAF World Championships in Berlin, a performance not even he was able to reproduce since.We have no idea how long it would take Lewis Hamilton to run 100 meters (his height wouldn't be an advantage there), but we do know he can drive a car. He has won the Drivers' Championship titles in Formula one three times - 2008, 2014, and 2015 - and narrowly missed making it three in a row last year when he was defeated by his teammate, Nico Rosberg.This season he is 66 points clear of Sebastian Vettel at the summit of the standings and looks set to add another title to his collection with only three GPs left this season. A Formula One driver can't fully relax until the end of the season, but the Brit still found the time to take Usain Bolt out for a spin during last weekend.The pair really hit it off, with help from the wonderfully green Mercedes-AMG GT R . Bolt looked like he was both genuinely scared but also enjoying himself, while Hamilton was in the mood for shenanigans. As far as Formula One drivers taking stars for a spin go, this outing was one of the funniest.Take the traction control of/off moment, for example. Bolt's "you need traction on, bro" advice given to a Formula One champion had us in tears, but the entire clip is very enjoyable to watch. Even if you don't particularly like Lewis Hamilton, we might add.