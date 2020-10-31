Letty's Chevy Corvette Gets Restored, Is a Fate of the Furious Miniature

One of the least talked about cars of the Fast & Furious franchise is Letty's Chevy Corvette, and we don't really know why. Painted fire engine red and featuring a widebody kit, it's what every vintage car fan should lust over.
We're talking about the car from Fate of the Furious, otherwise known as F8. The plot of this one is kind of complicated, but the action is some of the most ambitious of any car movie ever. Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon when cyberterrorist Cipher forces Dom to essentially go rogue.
Dom forces Hobbs to crash while on a mission and lands him in jail. Hobbs and Show escape the prison and are recruited to find Dom and capture Cipher. The team find and almost catch Dom in New York, and that's where the red Corvette sees a lot of action.
Letty does a bunch of cool stunts in that scene, which you can check out below. It's presumed that the Corvette gets impounded after F8, and we know it suffered some damage. No 1966 'Vette deserves such treatment, which is why we found a cool restoration video.
Sadly, we're only talking about a diecast version of the car here, but miniature Dom seems to like it anyway. YouTube channel Good Restore specializes in such scale model rescues, and we're frankly just impressed with how he makes them look rusty.
Bringing the 1966 Corvette back to life starts removing all the parts and inspecting them. A new interior is put in, complete with realistic miniature carpets and a roll cage. But the bodywork and its red paint are obviously the most important parts of this restoration. The classic sports car ends up looking better than new thanks to wide tires and many new details. However, we do have a complaint with the engine, which doesn't look as good or powerful as the one in the movie.
